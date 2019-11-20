How to block someone on eBay and prevent them from placing bids or making offers on your items

caption If a transaction or sale goes bad on eBay, you can luckily block people from bidding on or buying your items. source Natee Meepian/Shutterstock

It’s relatively easy to block someone on eBay so that they can’t bid on your items, which is useful if you have had an issue with a buyer in the past.

You can have up to 5,000 eBay usernames on your blocked list, although if you ever get to that number you may want to reevaluate some of your own life choices.

Blocked buyers can still see your eBay listing, but they cannot place a bid, make an offer, or use the Buy It Now option.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most eBay transactions are smooth and pleasant, with buyers promptly paying for auctions won and sellers swiftly shipping out products in just the condition they were described. That’s why the platform has become such a prominent retailer, and it’s what makes eBay a great resource both for generating revenue and for getting stuff to the folks who want it.

But then again, if you use eBay enough, of course you are going to deal with your share of nuisances as well.

If you are an eBay seller and you have had an unpleasant experience with a buyer in the past, the good news is you don’t have to deal with another unpleasant transaction from them in the future. You can simply block the buyer from your items, preventing them from placing bids, making offers, or making Buy It Now purchases.

How to block someone on eBay

1. Log into your eBay account and click on the “Help & Contact” link at the top of the screen.

caption Click “Help & Contact.” source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Type “block a buyer” into the search bar on the next page.

3. Click the “Block a buyer” link that appears.

caption Click the blue “Block a buyer” button. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Enter the username (and up to 5,000 names separated by commas or on new lines) and hit “Submit.”

caption Type in the username(s) of the buyer(s) you’d like to block. source Steven John/Business Insider

That buyer (or those buyers) will now be prevented from bidding on or buying your items until you remove them from the blocked list.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Now tell us what you think!