How to book a flight on Google Flights for your next trip

You can book a flight on Google Flights up to one year in advance, and even monitor prices for your flight to buy at the best time.

Google Flights usually finds the cheapest fare for your flight, but it’s still a good idea to cross-reference other sites like Expedia to get the best deal.

Google Flights also suggests trips for the cheapest flights from your city for the next six months.

I travel by air about once a month, and several times a year with my family of four, so finding the best rates on air travel is a rather regular theme in my life.

Before I book any trip, I always use Google Flights as my first search tool. While Google’s flight booking platform is not always the cheapest route, it is one of the simplest ways to look for flights.

How to book a flight on Google Flights

To book a flight with Google Flights, first you should sign into your Google account on your Mac or PC. You can go through most of the process without doing so, but your research will be lost if you close your browser without signing in.

1. Navigate to Google Flights on your PC or Mac computer.

2. Click on “Round trip” to select from the dropdown menu whether you’re looking for a round trip, one-way, or multi-city ticket.

caption Select the type of ticket. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Then, next to the ticket type option click on “1 passenger” to select how many tickets you need. Click on the blue “+” icon to add a passenger to that category, or the “-” sign to take off the passenger.

caption Select the number of passengers. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Then, click on “Economy” to select the class of ticket you’re looking for.

caption Select the ticket class. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. In the box on the bottom-left enter the airport code or the name of the city or airport you’d fly out of. In the box on the right enter the airport code or city or airport name that you’d like to fly to.

caption You can search for flight based on specific airport codes or by region, such as “Los Angeles.” source Steven John/Business Insider

6. For a roundtrip flight, in the boxes on the far-right, click the box on the left to select the date that you’d like to leave in the pop-up window. Then, click on the date that you’d like to return in the pop-up calendar. You can click the arrow in the middle of the box on the right to see the next month.

caption Select the dates for your flights. source Steven John/Business Insider

7. For a one-way flight, click the box on the right and select the date for your flight in the pop-up calendar.

8. For a multi-city trip, select a date for your first flight by clicking the box on the far-right, and then click the blue “Add Flight” button in the bottom-left of the window. Another flight should pop-up underneath the first flight. Select the destinations and date for your trip. You can add up to five flights to a multi-city trip.

Multi-city trips are useful if you want to visit multiple places and conveniently search and book your tickets all at once. For example, with a multi-city search you could find the best deals for your three week trip from New York to New Orleans to Italy and then back to New York without having to do multiple searches.

caption Add a flight to your multi-city trip. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

9. Once you’ve selected your dates click the blue “DONE” button at the bottom of the window.

caption Select the date for your flight in the calendar. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

10. Once you’re done entering all of your flight info, click the blue “Search” button at the bottom of the window.

caption Click the “Search” button to see available flights. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

11. On the next page, a list of flights will be shown. If you selected roundtrip, these will be the options for your departing flight. If you selected multi-city, these will be the options for your first flight. The top three results are what Google deams your “best options,” which it decides by comparing their convenience and price with other options.

12. You can change the order and comparison of flights by clicking the arrows next to “Sort by:” in the top-right and selecting from the dropdown menu how you’d like to sort your flight options. You can filter flights using the options at the top. You can also see more flights by clicking the “More” dropdown option (though they will be much pricier).

caption Your options for sorting or filtering flights. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

13. Select your flight by clicking on it. If you selected a roundtrip flight, then on the next page select your return flight as well. If multi-city, select all of your remaining flights.

14. Once you’ve selected all of your flights you will be taken to a page with the flight(s) that you selected, the price, your booking options, and any other information relevant to your trip, such as extra baggage costs.

15. Under “Booking options,” click the blue “Select” box next to the airline or travel site that you’d like to purchase your ticket from.

caption A summary of the flights you chose. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

16. You will now be taken either directly to the page of the airline or travel site to complete your booking, or if the option says “Book on Google,” you’ll be able to fill out your information and purchase the ticket directly on Google Flights.

caption The “Book on Google” option. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

