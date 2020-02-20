How to bookmark a website in Microsoft Edge and find your bookmarks later

caption It’s easy to bookmark a website in Microsoft Edge. source South_agency/Getty Images

You can bookmark pages in Microsoft Edge by adding them to your favorites list.

There are two ways to bookmark in Microsoft Edge: with a keyboard command, or by pressing a star icon.

Bookmarking pages makes it easy to open them again later, and is especially useful for pages you visit often.

You put a bookmark in a physical book to make it easier to find the page you were at. Digital bookmarks do the same for websites.

In Microsoft Edge, when you set a bookmark – which are also called “favorites” – it makes it easier to find a website later. It also makes Edge more likely to suggest the website when you start typing its name into your address bar.

It only takes a moment to bookmark a website in Microsoft Edge. Here’s how to do it on your Mac or PC.

How to bookmark a page in Microsoft Edge

1. Navigate to the page that you want to save.

2. If you’re on a PC, press Ctrl + D on your keyboard. If you’re on a Mac, press Command + D.

You can also click the star icon at the right side of the address bar.

3. When you bookmark a page, you’ll be presented with a few options. One is to name the bookmark – this is what the bookmark you create will be titled. By default, it’ll be the name of the webpage.

caption Bookmarking a page brings up these options, and highlights the star icon. source Ross James/Business Insider

4. You’ll also be asked to choose a folder that the bookmark will be stored in.

If you don’t have a folder that you want to put it in, then you can pick “Choose another folder.” You can make a new folder here, and you can create sub-folders inside of existing folders.

caption You’ll be given the option to create a new folder and title it. source Ross James/Business Insider

To find bookmarks you’ve previously made, you can click the three dots at the top-right of the screen to access the options menu, and then click “Favorites.” The bookmarks saved to your “Favorites bar” will be shown here.

caption You can find some of your stored bookmarks in the “Favorites” submenu. source Ross James/Business Insider

For a more comprehensive list of your bookmarks, you can enter “edge://favorites/” (without the quotes) into your address bar and go there.

caption This page is very useful if you keep a large library of bookmarks and subfolders that you want to sort through. source Ross James/Business Insider

