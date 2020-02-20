How to bookmark a website in Microsoft Edge and find your bookmarks later

- source
- South_agency/Getty Images
- You can bookmark pages in Microsoft Edge by adding them to your favorites list.
- There are two ways to bookmark in Microsoft Edge: with a keyboard command, or by pressing a star icon.
- Bookmarking pages makes it easy to open them again later, and is especially useful for pages you visit often.
You put a bookmark in a physical book to make it easier to find the page you were at. Digital bookmarks do the same for websites.
In Microsoft Edge, when you set a bookmark – which are also called “favorites” – it makes it easier to find a website later. It also makes Edge more likely to suggest the website when you start typing its name into your address bar.
It only takes a moment to bookmark a website in Microsoft Edge. Here’s how to do it on your Mac or PC.
How to bookmark a page in Microsoft Edge
1. Navigate to the page that you want to save.
2. If you’re on a PC, press Ctrl + D on your keyboard. If you’re on a Mac, press Command + D.
- You can also click the star icon at the right side of the address bar.
3. When you bookmark a page, you’ll be presented with a few options. One is to name the bookmark – this is what the bookmark you create will be titled. By default, it’ll be the name of the webpage.
- source
- Ross James/Business Insider
4. You’ll also be asked to choose a folder that the bookmark will be stored in.
- If you don’t have a folder that you want to put it in, then you can pick “Choose another folder.” You can make a new folder here, and you can create sub-folders inside of existing folders.
- source
- Ross James/Business Insider
To find bookmarks you’ve previously made, you can click the three dots at the top-right of the screen to access the options menu, and then click “Favorites.” The bookmarks saved to your “Favorites bar” will be shown here.
- source
- Ross James/Business Insider
For a more comprehensive list of your bookmarks, you can enter “edge://favorites/” (without the quotes) into your address bar and go there.
- source
- Ross James/Business Insider
