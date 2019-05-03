How to add bookmarks on an iPad, and sync them across all of your Apple devices

caption Saving bookmarks on an iPad only takes a few taps. source YouTube/Jonathan Morrison

The version of Safari you have on your iPad has some nifty features that make web browsing convenient and easy.

You can add any webpage as a bookmark, and even turn your favorite websites into buttons on your home screen to access with a single click, like you would an app.

How to set and delete a bookmark in Safari on iPad

Creating a bookmark on your iPad takes just a few steps.

1. Open the webpage you want to bookmark in Safari.

2. Press and hold the bookmark icon on the upper left of the screen.

3. A box will pop down that gives you the option to add the page to your reading list or add a bookmark. Choose “Add Bookmark.”

caption Tap “Add Bookmark.” source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

4. Another box pops down that gives you options for where to save your bookmark. The default is Favorites. When you add a bookmark to Favorites, its icon appears on your screen every time you open a new Safari tab. A drop down box with your favorites also appears when you tap into the search field. You can open a favorite by touching the icon. Your other basic location option is a folder called Bookmarks. Tap “Location” and a list of available locations for your bookmark will drop down.

caption Select where you want to save your bookmark. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

You can also create a bookmark using the share icon on the upper right corner of your screen.

1. Open the webpage you want to bookmark in Safari.

2. Tap the share icon. A box drops down with sharing options. Drag the bottom line to the left to see bookmarking options.

3. Choose “Add Bookmark” to add to your bookmarks. A box will drop down that allows you to choose your bookmark location.

caption Add bookmarks or favorites using their respective buttons. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

4. If you know you want to add the bookmark to your favorites, tap the “Add to Favorites” icon from the bottom line of the drop-down menu.

5. Tap “Save” to save your bookmark.

You can toggle a list of your bookmarks on the left side of your browser screen by tapping the bookmarks icon. To delete a bookmark, simply swipe left on the line with the website name. A red Delete box will appear. Click “Delete” and the bookmark will disappear.

How to organize your bookmarks

To change the order of your bookmarks, open Bookmarks by tapping the icon. Touch and hold a bookmark and drag it up or down.

If you have a lot of bookmarks, you may want to organize them into folders. You can put a folder in Favorites, so it will appear in each new browser window.

1. Tap the bookmark icon to display your bookmarks.

2. Tap “Edit” at the bottom right of your bookmarks list.

3. New Folder will appear at the bottom left. Tap that.

caption You can edit your bookmark’s name or location. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

4. Name your new folder and choose its location. The default location is Favorites. Tap Location for a drop-down list of possible locations. Favorites and Bookmarks are the two locations where all bookmarks live. If you don’t want your folder to appear on the Favorites page, choose Bookmarks at the location.

5. Your folders will appear in the locations dropdown menu. You can add new bookmarks and new subfolders to your existing folders. To add an existing bookmark to a new folder, tap the sharing icon, then tap the Add Bookmark icon. The drop-down box will let you edit your bookmark location. You can also edit bookmark location in the bookmarks list on the right of your screen.

caption You can save bookmarks from the sharing menu. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

How to sync your iPad bookmarks across your other Apple devices

If you use the Safari browser on your Mac, iPhone, or other Apple devices, you can use the same bookmarks, including your favorites, as your iPad. All devices must be signed into the same iCloud account to share bookmarks.

1. Go to the Settings app and tap the box with your name at the top of the list.

2. Tap iCloud.

3. Scroll down to Safari and flip the switch to green to turn sharing on. If you have bookmarks on your iPad, you’ll be asked to merge your local bookmarks. Note: if you later turn off sharing on you iPad, you’ll lose the local bookmarks you set up before you turned sharing on.

caption If Safari is switched off, switch it back on to sync your iCloud bookmarks. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

You can also turn a webpage browser window into an icon on your iPad home screen.

1. Open the webpage for which you want an icon.

2. Tap the sharing icon at the top right side of the screen.

3. A box will appear with sharing options. Drag the bottom row to the left until you see the Add to Home Screen icon. Tap this icon.

4. An icon will appear on your home screen. When you tap it, you’ll be taken to a browser window for the webpage.

caption The icon will be added to your home screen instantly. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

For more information on that process, check out our article, “How to add link shortcuts to Business Insider and INSIDER on your iPhone or iPad.”

