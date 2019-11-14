How to bookmark websites on a Samsung Galaxy S10, and edit your bookmark list

caption It’s easy to bookmark websites on a Samsung Galaxy S10. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

You can bookmark your favorite websites on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in Samsung Internet, the default web browser.

To add a bookmark, just tap the star-shaped icon at the top of the screen.

You can open saved bookmarks from the Bookmark List icon at the bottom of the screen.

You can also edit or delete bookmarks from your list at any time.

The default browser on your Samsung Galaxy S10 is called Samsung Internet, and this app makes it easy to add, edit, and organize your favorite websites using bookmarks.

Here’s how to use bookmarks on a Samsung Galaxy S10.

How to add bookmarks on a Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Internet app and open a web page that you want to bookmark.

2. Tap the Bookmark icon (which looks like a star) at the top left of the screen. The page will then be saved as a bookmark.

caption Use the one-tap bookmark icon to save web pages as bookmarks. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. To open this bookmarked page afterwards, tap the star-shaped Bookmark List icon at the bottom of the screen and tap the bookmark from the list.

caption The Bookmark List icon at the bottom of the screen opens a page with all of your saved bookmarks. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to edit bookmarks on a Samsung Galaxy S10

You can rearrange the order of your bookmarks and rename them from the Bookmark List.

1. Tap the Bookmark List icon at the bottom of the screen.

caption The Bookmark List icon is the star-shaped button at the bottom of the screen. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen, and then tap “Edit.”

caption Choose Edit from the Bookmark List menu. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. To rearrange the bookmarks, tap, hold, and drag a bookmark to change its order in the list.

4. To edit the name of a bookmark, tap it. Then tap the three dots and choose “Edit bookmark.” Edit the bookmark and tap “Save.”

How to delete bookmarks on a Samsung Galaxy S10

If you no longer want a bookmark, there are two ways to delete it.

The easiest way is to open a bookmarked page and then tap the Bookmark icon at the top left of the screen. The icon will turn from yellow (meaning it’s bookmarked) to transparent.

Or you can do this:

1. Tap the Bookmark List icon at the bottom of the screen.

2. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen, and then tap “Edit.”

3. Tap the bookmark you want to delete.

caption When you select a bookmark, you can choose to delete it using the trash icon at the bottom of the screen. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap “Delete” at the bottom right of the screen.

