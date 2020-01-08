How to make a Boomerang on an iPhone using the Boomerang app or Instagram

caption You can Boomerang on an iPhone using the Boomerang or Instagram app. source Instagram

You can easily make a Boomerang on an iPhone using the Boomerang app or the built-in function in Instagram.

You can post a Boomerang to your Instagram story directly from the Instagram app. But you have to download the Boomerang app to post a Boomerang as an Instagram permanent post.

A Boomerang is a burst of photos that’s sped up and played forward and backward in a loop.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Boomerangs are a popular way to share content on Instagram, both in stories and in permanent posts.

A Boomerang is a burst of photos that plays back and forth to create a video that continuously replays on a loop.

There are two ways to post a Boomerang to Instagram – users can post to Stories or to their Feed directly from the Boomerang app; or they can post to Stories using Instagram’s built-in Boomerang function. Instagram does not have a built-in Boomerang function to post on the Feed.

Either way, it’s easy to make a Boomerang on an iPhone. Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to make a Boomerang on an iPhone using the Boomerang app

1. Download and open the Boomerang app on your iPhone.

2. Press and hold the center button to record the Boomerang. The video will immediately play back. If you’re happy with the quality, select the “Instagram” button at the bottom.

caption Select “Instagram” to share a Boomerang on Instagram. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

3. Click whether you’d like to post to Stories or to your Feed.

4. The Instagram app will then open. Post the Boomerang as you would any other post, either to the Feed or Stories. You can add text, locations and tags to the post.

How to make a Boomerang on iPhone using Instagram

1. Open Instagram on your iPhone.

2. Click on your profile picture to begin adding to stories.

3. Select “Boomerang” at the bottom of the screen.

caption Slide to “Boomerang” to start shooting one on Instagram. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

4. Press on the center button to record your Boomerang, and then post as you would any other Instagram story.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: