How to buy alcohol online and where to shop

All online orders of alcohol in the US must be submitted by, shipped to, and received by an adult who is 21 years or older.

Not all states allow for alcohol to be delivered, and many regions have statutes limiting alcohol delivery, so check your state’s laws before you shop.

Here is how to buy alcohol online and get your favorite wine, beer, or spirits delivered to your door conveniently and, better yet, legally.

We like Naked Wines, Harry & David, and Wine.com for wine; Tavour and Carftshack for beer; Reserve Bar for spirits; and Drizly for same-day delivery.

If you live in Alabama, Oklahoma, or Utah, you might as well hop to a different article, as these states have outright bans in booze deliveries to private people. If you live in Mississippi, it’s kind of a gray area. Alcohol delivery is not banned, but also not specified as legal.

In almost all other states, wine deliveries are perfectly legal, though they will require an adult signature in most places. AZ, DC, DE, FL, HI, OH, OR, MA, MO, NE, NH, ND, and VT expressly permit beer delivery, while only AZ, FL, HI, NE, and NH “authorize the direct shipment of all spirits,” as stated by the National Conference of State Legislatures‘ Direct Shipment of Alcohol Statutes page.

When in doubt, take the time to consult your state and local laws on booze shipment and delivery. But unless you’re in AL, OK, or UT, you’re probably good to go. We’ve broken down how to buy alcohol online and the best places to order from. You can also check out our guide to the best wine delivery subscription services.

Here are the best places to buy alcohol online:

Read on in the slides below to learn how to buy alcohol online and the best places to order from.

How to order wine online

source Harry & David

Wine is about the easiest booze to order online for delivery directly to your home or workplace. There are many places that do it, but we decided to stick with three tried and true options that we’ve used.

Wine.com has a vast selection of wines, and the site organizes its bottles cleanly by Varietal, Region, Featured offers, and Gift ideas. They also cleverly curate the site by legal restriction; put in UT as your ship to location, for example, and all the booze disappears, leaving behind wine glasses, insulated beverage backpacks, and so forth.

If you want to order or send some delectable foodstuffs along with your wine, Harry & David has long been a great place to do it. You can order everything from soup to steak to sweets, and you can add a bottle of vino or two or three to all of those orders. Or you can sign up for a wine club and send multiple bottles with a thoughtful theme.

If you are more concerned with good wine at a good price and aren’t as hung up on consistently getting the same wines, then check out Naked Wines. You can join at a monthly rate of $40 and enjoy up to 60% savings on many bottles of wine, and at least 40% of most others. Or you can shop without being what they call an Angel and pay more, of course.

How to order beer online

source Tavour

Ordering beer online is an option fewer people have than with wine orders, but most Americans can still probably get their brew delivered. Here are two great sites to check out.

Craftshack delivers beer to every state but AK, AR, KY, MN, and UT, so most Americans can make use of this fine craft beer delivery service. The company stocks more than a thousand beers and uses a simple flat rate shipping charge. You order either the smaller box or the larger box and, depending on what region of the nation you live in, you always pay the same shipping price no matter what you stocked your box with. Of course things still get pricey if you order lots of fancy beers.

Tavour is a beer subscription service wherein you can regularly curate beer deliveries. This isn’t the place to shop if you’re stocking up for a party or the holidays, but if you love great beer and want to try all sorts of varieties, this is a great go-to.

How to buy liquor online

source Reserve Bar

Liquor is a bit trickier when it comes to online sales. Only eight states explicitly permit direct to consumer ordering and delivery, though people in many more states squeak by.

ReserveBar.com ships liquor across a vast swath of categories, including Scotch, rum, cognac, moonshine, mezcal, and more. The site is crisp and easy to navigate and each bottle offered comes with a detailed description of what you’ll be getting. Which is appreciated, as many offerings here cost hundreds of dollars.

How to order alcohol online for fast, local delivery

source Drizly/Facebook

Can’t wait a few days for that beer, wine, or whiskey, but don’t want to head to the bottle shop yourself? No problem.

Drizly is yet another service that couldn’t have existed even a few years ago. It relies on technology that links your search to the inventory of local liquor stores and can, in most cases, bring you a booze delivery in less than an hour. While not everything you want will always be available when you want it, because Drizly works with so many thousands of liquor stores (and wine cellars and craft brew shops), it will eventually offer the biggest selection of online alcohol in America. Currently, it serves just over 100 cities (and the metro areas close beyond) but Drizly is growing fast. And it’s little wonder why. I mean … booze delivery.

