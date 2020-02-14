How to buy books on Kindle through your computer or mobile device

caption You can easily buy books on Kindle through Amazon on desktop or mobile. source Hollis Johnson

It’s easy to buy books on Kindle through your computer or mobile device using Amazon.

To purchase a book for Kindle delivery, use Amazon’s 1-Click option and select the correct device to download.

Unfortunately – like all Kindle apps – you are unable to purchase books directly on your Apple computer. The workaround is to purchase from Amazon and have the book immediately delivered to Kindle.

To do so, use Amazon’s 1-Click option on your desktop or mobile device and select the Kindle you wish to deliver to.

While your books should sync across your devices, selecting “Kindle for Mac” ensures it’s downloaded immediately to your desktop if you wish to read it from your computer. For this option to appear, you will have to download the app and log in to your account first.

Amazon will charge the card you have on file when you use the 1-Click buying option. This process looks similar to buying books on your iPad and on your iPhone.

Here’s how to buy books on Kindle on your computer or mobile device.

How to buy books on Kindle on a computer

1. Use your browser of choice to access Amazon’s website and log into your account if you haven’t.

2. Click the menu icon in the upper left hand corner – which appears as three lines – to shop by category.

3. Click “Kindle E-readers & Books.”

caption Select a subcategory to browse. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Click “Kindle Books” under the “Kindle Store” section to browse through books.

If you have a specific book in mind already, select “Kindle Store” from the dropdown menu next to the search bar. Enter the book title or author name to search.

caption You can search by category on the Amazon website. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Click on the book of your choosing. This will bring you to its details page, where the Kindle version should be selected (as opposed to Audiobook, Hardcover, or Paperback).

6. Click the dropdown menu under “Deliver to:” to change the device to your choice. If you have multiple registered, another device – such as your iPhone – may be the default. Purchases sent to one device should sync with all others.

7. Click “Buy now with 1-Click” to complete the purchase. Your new book should automatically appear in your Kindle.

caption Complete your purchase by clicking the “1-Click” button. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to buy books on Kindle on a mobile device

You can also deliver books to Kindle by purchasing on your mobile device. This allows you to purchase on the go but have your new book waiting for when you open your Kindle.

1. Open the Amazon app on your mobile device.

2. Once you have successfully signed in, tap the menu icon in the upper left corner. The menu appears as three lines.

caption Tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap “Shop by Department.”

4. Tap “Kindle Store.” This will bring you to the book section of the Kindle Store online. Browse through the lists or search for a specific book or author.

caption Search the Kindle Store or use the search bar to find the book you want. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Tap the book you wish to purchase. This will bring you to the details page, where the Kindle format should already be selected (as opposed to Paperback or Hardback).

6. Scroll down and tap the device under “Deliver to:” to change to the Kindle you wish to deliver to. An orange bar should appear next to the selected device. Click the “X” to close the pop-up.

caption Choose the device you would want to deliver the Kindle book to. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. Scroll up to the top of the page and tap “Buy now with 1-Click” to complete your purchase and deliver the book to your desktop.

