caption You can bypass the Google verification on your Android phone, but the method will vary depending on the device you have. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Google verification is usually a good way to ensure your account and Android device are secure.

But when you don’t remember the login information for your associated Google account, those security features are more of an issue than they are useful.

There are ways to bypass Google’s verification process on Android phones; the method will depend on your device.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google verification is one of the company’s security features that you’ll encounter as an Android owner.

Another, newer layer on top of that is called Factory Reset Protection, or FRP. Essentially, it’s a security feature that helps ensure that your data is protected even if your phone is lost or stole by maintaining your data, even in the event of a reset. And you have to go through Google’s verification process in order to reap the benefits of FRP.

That’s fine if you remember your Google login info that you used to set up your device. But if you don’t, or that account isn’t active anymore, verification is more of a problem than it is a useful security feature. Still, there are ways to bypass Google verification, either by disabling FRP or resetting your device.

Before diving in, keep in mind that these directions are geared toward those with Lollipop 5.1 (an Android OS) or newer.

How to bypass Google verification: Disable Factory Reset Protection (FRP)

For those who have FRP on their phone, here’s how to disable it and thereby bypass Google verification on your Android device.

1. Go to your settings.

2. Select “Cloud and accounts” and then “Accounts” (depending on your device, it may simply appear as “Accounts”).

caption Select “Accounts.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Find your Google account and select it.

4. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner and tap “Remove account” (You may get a verification request).

caption Tap “Remove account.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

After you confirm, your account will be removed from that device (but your actual Google account will remain intact if you want to access it elsewhere), and the FRP feature will be removed from your device as well.

How to bypass Google verification: Reset your device

Depending on your device, the option to disable FRP may not be directly accessible to you. In that case, doing a factory reset is your best option to bypass Google’s verification requirement.

Before starting, it’s important to note that this process will wipe all of your data from the device, restoring it to factory settings. (So backing up your data beforehand is a good idea if you can.) It’s also a slightly lengthier and more involved process, but it will still accomplish your goal.

Here’s how to get it done:

1. Go to your settings.

2. Select “System” then “Advanced” (or, if you don’t see “Advanced” skip to the next step).

3. Tap “Reset options” (or, your device may simply say “Factory data reset” – if so, select that option), and then select either “reset phone” or “reset tablet,” depending on your device.

caption Tap “Factory data reset.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Go through the reset process until you reach the Google verification page, then press the back button to get to the Wireless Network screen.

5. Tap “Add Network” and enter a random string of letters and numbers in the Network Name (or SSID) section.

6. Tap and hold down on that sequence you just wrote, select “Share,” and then select “Gmail” from your sharing options.

7. Next, tap “Notification” and then “App Settings.”

8. In the upper-right corner, open the menu (three stacked lines) and tap “Account.”

9. Next, you should see a prompt to go to “Settings;” if you’re prompted for verification, select “Continue.”

10. Under “Settings” select “Backup and Reset” followed by “Factory Data Reset.”

One more thing to note about the above process is that, since this method removes your Google account from your device, you will be logged out of some apps if you were logged in through that account.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: