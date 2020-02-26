How to calculate total cholesterol and what it means for you

caption To calculate total cholesterol, your doctor will have you take a lipid panel. source Lumineux_Images/Getty Images

You can calculate total cholesterol by doing a blood test called a lipid panel with your doctor.

Your doctor will evaluate your total cholesterol level, along with each element of your cholesterol – LDL, HDL, and triglycerides – to determine if you need any treatment to lower cholesterol.

Doctors will also take into account your medical history, including any risk factors for heart disease, to get a more complete picture of your cholesterol and heart health.

High cholesterol causes plaque build-up that can block arteries and lead to a greater risk of heart disease, heart attack, or stroke.

If you want to keep your heart healthy, it’s important to understand the numbers listed on your latest blood work. Here’s what you need to know about calculating your total cholesterol.

How to calculate total cholesterol

First, you should know the individual elements of total cholesterol. These include:

LDL cholesterol stands for low-density lipoprotein and is considered “bad” cholesterol. Since more LDL is associated with plaque accumulation on artery walls, it is good to keep your LDL low. Under 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) is what you’re aiming for, according to Harvard Health Publishing, though this may differ depending on your health.

stands for low-density lipoprotein and is considered “bad” cholesterol. Since more LDL is associated with plaque accumulation on artery walls, it is good to keep your LDL low. Under 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) is what you’re aiming for, according to Harvard Health Publishing, though this may differ depending on your health. HDL cholesterol stands for high-density lipoprotein and is often called “good” cholesterol. “A high HDL appears to have some protective benefits for your heart,” says Haynes. Over 60 mg/dL is generally a desirable amount for your HDL levels.

stands for high-density lipoprotein and is often called “good” cholesterol. “A high HDL appears to have some protective benefits for your heart,” says Haynes. Over 60 mg/dL is generally a desirable amount for your HDL levels. Triglycerides are the way your body transports fat in the blood. Like LDL levels, high triglycerides can indicate you are at risk of stroke or heart disease. A desirable number is below 150 mg/dL.

In order to calculate each element of your total cholesterol, you’ll need to do a blood test called a lipid profile or panel. It is possible to perform this test at home using an over-the-counter test that can be purchased at a pharmacy. While these tests can provide insight into your numbers, they can’t replace a visit with a health professional. Haynes explains that a machine is used to calculate cholesterol and a visit with a doctor will guarantee the most accurate results.

Along with the individual numbers for LDL, HDL, and triglycerides, your test results will also list a number for your total cholesterol. According to Harvard Health Publishing, it is ideal that this number is below 200 mg/dL.

Understanding lipid panel results

“Your total cholesterol along with the ratio of bad to good cholesterol are very important when considering your risk for future heart issues,” says Addison Haynes, DO, a physician at Indiana University Health.

Knowing your total cholesterol is helpful, but it’s better to take into account your LDL and HDL cholesterol along with your triglycerides (while labs may report your results in different ways, your doctor will have access to all these values).

In the past, doctors would examine each value and make treatment recommendations based on how they fell within the desirable numbers. While that method is still used, Haynes says doctors are increasingly working with their patients to take into account their entire health profile, including specific risk factors like family history or lifestyle, before creating a plan for treatment.

“As we learn more and more about the human body and gather more data, we have changed how we treat cholesterol,” he says. “We now look at a person’s risk factors for having a cardiac event when we consider treatment options rather than the number by itself.”

How often you should measure total cholesterol

According to Haynes, if risk factors are present – such as a strong family history of heart disease or diabetes – you should visit the doctor to calculate your total cholesterol every year. This allows you and your doctor to remain aware of changes in your health and respond in a timely fashion to lower your risk for heart disease and stroke.

Haynes says that young adults who are under the age of 40 and don’t have any major risk factors only need to meet with their doctor to have their total cholesterol checked every 3 to 5 years. However, if you’re worried about high cholesterol, you should consider checking in with your doctor more frequently.

