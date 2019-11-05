How to cancel a bid you’ve made on eBay in 5 steps

caption You can cancel a bid on eBay, though certain conditions apply. source Daniel Krason/Shutterstock

It’s possible to cancel a bid on an eBay item if you’ve done so in error.

eBay doesn’t allow bid cancelation in all cases – conditions do apply.

Canceling an eBay bid means you will need to bid again if you’re still interested in the item.

eBay is a fantastic online marketplace, especially when you collect items that are vintage, hard to find, or simply not as plentiful as you’d like in your local area.

The site allows users to sell everything from musical instruments to clothes to cars, making it possible to find even the most obscure items with just a few clicks. If you’re the highest bidder, these items can be yours.

But what happens if you want to cancel a bid you’ve made?

While generally speaking, bids on eBay are binding and you will be required to pay for the item in question if you win it, there are cases in which eBay will allow you to retract a bid you’ve placed.

For instance, maybe you entered your maximum bid as $100 instead of $10, or the item’s description has changed considerably and you’re no longer interested in it. You can also cancel a bid if you’ve been unable to reach the seller by phone or an email to the seller was returned as undeliverable.

Besides the reasons listed above, you can also cancel a bid on an item if there are 12 hours or more left before the listing ends. However, if the listing is ending in less than 12 hours you can only cancel your most recent bid placed in the last hour.

If your bid meets those requirements, here’s how to cancel it.

How to cancel a bid on eBay

1. Log into your eBay account.

2. Click “Help & contact” in the menu bar at the top of the screen and, in the search box that appears on the following screen, type “retract bid.”

caption Select “Retracting a bid.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Click on the “Retracting a bid” help page and then click the blue “Retract a bid” button, then “Get started” on the next page.

caption Click the “Retract a bid” blue button. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Select the item you want to retract your bid from and click “Continue.”

5. From the drop-down menu which appears, select your reason for canceling your bid and click “Continue” again before clicking “Retract bid.”

caption Make sure to select your reason for retracting the bid. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

It should be noted that you can access the bid retraction page directly by clicking on this link. From there, you’ll simply need to enter the item number as well as your reason for the retraction before clicking “retract bid.”

