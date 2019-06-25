How to cancel your AmazonFresh subscription and save yourself almost $200 a year

caption Canceling AmazonFresh can save you a lot of money. source Getty/Kevork Djansezian

Signing up for AmazonFresh is simple, and figuring out how to cancel it is just as easy.

AmazonFresh is a grocery delivery program that delivers groceries directly to your door.

An AmazonFresh membership costs $14.99 per month and is only available to paying Amazon Prime members.

Canceling AmazonFresh only takes a minute, so if you no longer feel like paying for the convenience of grocery delivery, you should cut the service off immediately.

I’m a huge fan of just about everything Amazon has to offer, from Amazon Music Unlimited to Prime Video to crazy fast shipping on thousands of products, but I’ve never been a big fan of AmazonFresh. This is largely because I love grocery shopping and hate the idea of someone doing it for me, but it’s also because the service isn’t even available where I live.

If you like the idea of someone delivering all your custom-picked groceries to your door, then by all means, pay the extra $14.99 on top of your Amazon Prime membership and sign up for AmazonFresh. And note that you’ll pay an additional $9.99 for any order under $35. All total, an AmazonFresh account by itself will cost at least $179 a year.

If, on the other hand, you’ve been using AmazonFresh but now think it’s time to part ways with the service, canceling AmazonFresh is quick and easy.

How to cancel an AmazonFresh membership

1. Sign into your Amazon account and open the dropdown menu under “Accounts & Lists.”

2. Click “Your Account.”

caption Open your account info page. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Click the box that says “Prime – View benefits and payment settings.”

4. Click the words “Manage Fresh Add-on” to the right of the Fresh icon.

caption Click on the “Manage” option. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Hit “End Membership” and then confirm to cancel your membership.

caption Confirm that you want to cancel your membership. source Steven John/Business Insider

If you are canceling a free 30-day trial to avoid incurring your first AmazonFresh charge, the steps are all the same, except hit “Do Not Continue” instead of “End Membership.”

