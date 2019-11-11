How to cancel a ‘Best Offer’ on eBay if your reason meets the site’s requirements

caption It’s easy to cancel an offer on eBay under certain conditions. source Natee Meepian/Shutterstock

You can cancel an offer on eBay if you’ve made a “Best Offer” and want to retract it within the 48-hour window that the seller has to respond.

eBay Best Offers are binding agreements, so your reason for cancelling must fall within one of three acceptable categories for it to be approved.

You can cancel a Best Offer if you entered the wrong amount, if the item’s description has changed significantly, or if the seller is not responding to your inquiries.

You can negotiate the price of an item on eBay by submitting a “Best Offer” for items that allow it.

When submitting a Best Offer, you enter into a binding agreement to pay for the item at the agreed upon rate if it’s accepted by the seller.

eBay Best Offers automatically expire after 48 hours if the seller does not accept, and the seller can reject or counter your offer during this time.

You can also cancel your offer in these 48 hours if you entered the wrong amount, if the item’s description has changed since your offer was submitted, or if the seller is not responding to your inquiries.

If your reason for cancelling falls within one of these three categories, you’re ready to request cancellation of your offer.

Here’s how to do it.

How to cancel an offer on eBay

1. Navigate to My eBay and select go to Bids/Offers from the dropdown menu.

caption Select Bids/Offers from the My eBay menu. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

2. From the Best Offers section, click the View offer details button.

caption Click on View offer details. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. A pop-up window will load when you arrive to the offer details page. Click the retract your offer link found under your offer total, which will take you to the Best Offer Cancellation form.

caption Retract your offer by clicking the link. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

4. From the Best Offer Cancellation form, click continue to begin the cancellation process. Enter your item number in the field provided if it isn’t pre-populated. Click continue.

caption You’ll need to complete the Best Offer Cancellation form. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

5. Select a reason for cancelling from the dropdown menu provided. You may choose one of three options. Click the Cancel Offer button to save your selection and cancel your eBay Best Offer.

caption Select your reason and cancel the offer. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Cancelling an eBay Best Offer does not incur a cancellation charge or penalty for the buyer or seller.

However, it does count against the total number of offers per item a buyer can submit, which may vary. Some items may also not be eligible for offer cancellation.

