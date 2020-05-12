How to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription using your iPhone, Apple TV, or Mac

caption It’s possible to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription using several different Apple devices. source Halfpoint/Shutterstock

You can cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription by accessing your account settings through your iPhone app, Mac, or Apple TV.

If you cancel within a free trial period, Apple TV Plus content may be immediately cut off, and you will no longer be able to access the content library.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With high-profile projects featuring some of the top names in entertainment, Apple TV Plus is one of the most prestigious subscription video streaming services rolled out in recent years. Apple TV+ can easily stream content like “The Morning Show” and “Oprah’s Book Club” on Apple devices ranging from the Apple TV to iPhone to your Mac.

The video-on-demand service costs a relatively affordable $4.99 a month after the seven-day free trial period has ended. Apple TV Plus subscriptions also renew automatically, meaning you won’t be prompted to cancel if you’ve been thinking about it. Luckily, the subscription is a month-to-month service and can be ended at any time.

For those who purchased the base subscription, you can cancel any time after your most recent renewal date – but before your next one – and keep your access to all Apple TV Plus has to offer for the remainder of your current billing cycle. If you’re still in your trial period or have a discounted subscription, make sure you cancel at least 24 hours before it ends so you aren’t charged.

Whether you’re unimpressed with the content library or simply done taking advantage of a free trial, you should know how to cancel if you need to.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your Apple TV

1. Open “Settings.”

caption Visit your Apple TV’s settings dashboard to begin the cancelation process. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

2. Click on “Users and Accounts.”

caption The “Users and Accounts” option lets you access your list of subscriptions. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Select your current account.

caption Apple TV allows for multiple user accounts on one device. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Click on “Subscriptions.”

caption Access the Apple Store, purchases, downloads, and more from your Apple TV user account. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Click on “Apple TV +.”

caption This menu houses all of your various digital subscriptions. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. Click on “Cancel Subscription.” Note that if you’re in a free trial, when you cancel it, your access will stop immediately, even if you have time left until your billing cycle ends.

caption You can sign up for or cancel either a monthly or yearly Apple TV+ subscription on this menu. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your Mac

1. Open your Apple TV + app.

2. Click on “Account” at the very top.

3. Click on “View my Account.”

caption You can access your Apple TV+ account settings from the app’s top menu bar. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Scroll down to the “Settings” submenu and click on “Manage” next to “Subscriptions.”

caption To access your account subscriptions, you must be in the “Watch Now” tab. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Next to “Apple TV+” click on “Edit.”

caption Canceling Apple TV+ will remove it from your “Active” subscription list. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. Click on “Cancel Subscription” to cancel it.

caption You can still access Apple TV+ content for the rest of the month after canceling. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your iPhone

1. Open the Apple TV+ app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the Account icon in the upper right corner of your iPhone screen.

caption The account button lets you redeem gift codes, manage subscriptions, and more. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Tap on “Manage subscriptions.”.

caption You can manage your Apple TV+ subscription directly in the iPhone app. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Tap on your “Apple TV+” subscription item.

5. Tap on Cancel, below the billing information.

caption You can cancel your monthly or yearly Apple TV+ subscription from this menu. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: