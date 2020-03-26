How to cancel an Expedia hotel reservation on a computer or mobile device

caption As long as your reservation qualifies, you can cancel Expedia hotel bookings in the app or on the website. source mama_mia/Shutterstock

You can cancel an Expedia hotel reservation without fees in just a few seconds on the Expedia site, as long as you’re still inside the particular grace period for a reservation.

You can also cancel hotel reservations using the Expedia app or by calling Expedia at 1-800-397-3342 – just make sure you have your reservation number handy, as you will need to enter it into an automated system.

On rare occasions, hotels listed on Expedia have non-refundable bookings, so make sure to double-check a hotel’s policy before committing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

So you’re not going to Hawaii next month after all? Well, that’s a bummer, but if you booked your hotel via Expedia, at least you can cancel the reservation quickly, and in most cases, without any fees.

That is, as long as you’re inside the property’s allotted cancellation window, which in most cases is just a few days before the stay start date.

If you are, here’s how to cancel an Expedia reservation.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to cancel an Expedia hotel reservation using a computer

1. To cancel your hotel on the Expedia site, go to Expedia.com and log into your account on your Mac or PC.

2. Next, click “My Trips” at the top of the screen, then select “Upcoming” on the next page.

caption Click “My Trips” to locate your reservation. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Click on the hotel booking you’re looking to cancel, then click the “Cancel Reservation” button and confirm your action.

How to cancel an Expedia hotel reservation using a mobile device

1. To cancel a hotel booking via the Expedia app, open the app on your iPhone or Android and tap “Trips” at the bottom center.

2. Tap the hotel booking you’re looking to cancel, tap “Cancel,” and confirm it.

caption As you start a booking, you will clearly see “Free Cancellation” listed for the hotel you are considering if they offer the convenience. source Steven John/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: