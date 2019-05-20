Now that ‘Game of Thrones’ is finally over, here’s how to cancel your HBO Now subscription

caption Ending your HBO Now subscription so quickly after the end of “Game of Thrones” is a strategic move that Cersei Lannister would appreciate. source HBO

The final episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” aired on HBO Sunday night.

At $15 per month, HBO’s subscription service HBO Now is one of the more expensive standalone streaming services.

Given the high price, perhaps you’re thinking about getting rid of HBO Now? We’ve got you covered.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As of this past Sunday night, your “Game of Thrones” watch has officially ended.

The years-long blockbuster show concluded over the weekend, and that means you’ve finally got Sunday nights free again.

It also means that, unless you’re looking forward to another HBO show, it may be time to cancel that expensive HBO Now subscription. Here’s how:

1. Head over to HBO Now on your web browser, or load the app on your preferred mobile device.

source HBO

In case you’ve forgotten where it is, here’s a link to HBO Now.

2. Click into the Settings category.

source HBO

It’s at the upper-right-hand corner of the screen.

3. Then click “Billing Information.”

source HBO

It should be the second option under “Profile.”

4. Depending on how you subscribe to HBO Now, there are different ways to go from here.

source HBO

Since I subscribe to HBO Now through Roku, I had to click through to my Roku account to cancel HBO Now. When I got there, Roku had an “Unsubscribe” option.

But if you subscribe directly through HBO, the process is a little more arcane: Instead of selecting an unsubscribe button, you select the “Cancel Your Subscription” option. When it brings you to a new page, you’ll toggle “Auto-Renew” to off.

In this way, you don’t cancel your HBO Now subscription effective immediately – it’s still available to access until your final pay period ends. If you’ve paid recently, you’ll have another month of access.

For a full list of instructions for canceling HBO Now through various payment systems, check out HBO’s instructions right here.

That’s it! You’re done.

source HBO

Just like the final season of “Game of Thrones!” Boom!