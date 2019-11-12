How to cancel your Hulu free trial so you don’t get charged for a paid subscription

- source
- You can cancel a Hulu free trial if you’ve tried the streaming service but don’t want to pay for a longer subscription.
- Hulu’s seven-day free trial gives you access to its extensive library of shows and movies, and you can also sign up for a free trial of Hulu + Live TV to watch live programming.
- If you have already had a Hulu account in the past, you will not be able to get a free trial.
Commitment can be scary stuff. And when there’s money involved, well, commitment is all the worse.
Fortunately, with Hulu you can enjoy a commitment-free seven-day trial that you can cancel at any time.
A Hulu free trial lets you try out the service’s massive content library, which is available for on-demand viewing. You can also unlock the Hulu + Live TV service for a free, one-week trial, which, in addition, lets you watch live programming from dozens of channels.
If you are in the midst of a Hulu free trial and have decided the platform isn’t worth your commitment, however, you can cancel it any time before the seven days have elapsed and avoid a charge.
Here’s how to end your free Hulu trial.
How to cancel your Hulu free trial
1. From any page on Hulu, click your name in the top right corner and then click “Account” from the menu.
2. Scroll down to the “Cancel your subscription” section and hit “CANCEL.”
3. Bypass the “PAUSE SUBSCRIPTION” page by hitting “CONTINUE TO CANCEL.”
4. Enter a reason you are canceling and continue on.
5. You may be offered one free month of Hulu – if you still wish to cancel, hit “CANCEL SUBSCRIPTION.”
And you’re done, without a penny spent.
