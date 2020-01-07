How to cancel a Hulu subscription on your Android device in 4 simple steps

- source
The Hulu app for Android is good for watching TV shows and movies as well as account management. It is easy to cancel your Hulu subscription using your Android.
The process can be completed in a few steps. Here’s how to do it.
How to cancel your Hulu subscription on an Android
1. Launch the Hulu app on your Android device.
2. Tap the Account icon at the bottom right of the screen. Tap “Account” from the menu that appears. Login to your account if prompted.
3. On the Manage Account screen, scroll down to the “Cancel Your Subscription” section. Tap “Cancel” to begin the cancellation process.
4. You’ll be presented with a screen that describes options for Disney Plus bundle subscribers who are considering cancelling Hulu Plus along with an option to finish account cancellation. Tap “Continue to Cancel” to cancel your account. You’ll receive an email confirming your request to cancel your Hulu Plus subscription.
Please note, you do not need to cancel your current Hulu subscription to get the Disney bundle package, which includes services with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. But you should ensure that you use the same email address for both accounts when you sign up and you will be billed separately for the Disney bundle service by Disney+.
