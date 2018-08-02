MoviePass subscribers are complaining they can’t cancel the service, but there’s a simple solution

source Screenshot

Many MoviePass subscribers are complaining they can’t cancel their subscriptions because the cancel button on the app isn’t working.

But there’s a simple solution they may not be considering.

Many subscribers aren’t choosing from an option in the “Reason for cancellation” drop-down menu. Instead, they think they only have to write in the text box their reason, but that’s optional.

The drop-down menu is required in order to cancel.

Movie-theater subscription service MoviePass can’t catch a break, and it just made some significant changes to try and bounce back. But many subscribers are either hovering their finger over the cancel button or have already hit it.

But hitting that button hasn’t worked for some.

Dozens of subscribers have taken to Twitter to complain that the cancel button “isn’t working” on the MoviePass app. But their troubles may boil down to a simple misunderstanding. Some complain the app crashes when they try to hit the cancel button, and I can’t help with that. But for many others, there is an easy solution.

In almost all of the instances I’ve seen on Twitter where people are complaining they can’t cancel, there was a common theme: they couldn’t press the button, even if they wrote in the provided box why they were leaving the service for good.

But writing in the box is actually optional. Users don’t have to write anything. But they do have to select from the drop-down menu above that text box why they are canceling, based on the provided options.

Some people who posted screenshots on Twitter along with their complaints had written in the box, but had not selected an option from the drop-down menu. That’s a required field, and when users try to hit the cancel button, they get a warning if they haven’t chosen an option from that menu yet.

Hey @MoviePass , your app isn’t letting subscribers cancel citing a “reason for canceling” issue when I’ve written it already. It completely disables the cancel button. — Danielle (@DanniCakes6) July 29, 2018

Spoiler alert: the #MoviePass “cancel subscription” button is not clickable pic.twitter.com/574jy7eYPt — Space Cadet Juan (@SpaceCadetJuan) July 31, 2018

I keep hitting the cancel button on my @MoviePass app and NOTHING happens. My service month renews in 2 days. pic.twitter.com/oJsydidxSD — Niki Richardson (@SNikiRichardson) August 1, 2018

@MoviePass_CS How do I cancel my subscription? The button on Android/popular phone is not able to be pushed since there is a menu over it. I and others have tried multiple times. Please help, thank you. pic.twitter.com/RTt4s54DvD — Jacob Patrick (@jacobpatrick) July 31, 2018

@MoviePass I sold my stock and I tried to cancel my subscription after being an advocate.(even with time left on it) A surge price that almost matches the monthly price, unacceptable. Blocking from seeing a movie the last straw. I can't click on the button, how else can I cancel? pic.twitter.com/FspeSMfjJu — Jacob Patrick (@jacobpatrick) July 31, 2018

@MoviePass won’t let me cancel my subscription. When I click the cancel button in-app, it does nothing. That’s one way to avoid losing customers. #moviepassfail #moneyproblems pic.twitter.com/H5iRUQaUsm — Daniel Jeffords (@DanJeffords) July 30, 2018

@MoviePass_CS your button doesn’t work to cancel service. Please cancel my subscription. pic.twitter.com/FMSghtF1SE — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) July 28, 2018

For clarification: To cancel MoviePass, hit the account button on the home screen; then choose “Account Details”; then go to “Plan & Billing Info”; next to where it says what your monthly plan is, there will be a “Cancel” button; hit that and you will be brought to the “Cancel Subscription” page; here, you must click the “Reason for cancellation” drop-down menu and select from the given options; then you can choose to write a reason or not, it’s up to you; and then you can finally press that “Cancel Subscription” button on the bottom.

If you’ve tried these steps and still can’t canel your MoviePass subscription, email the author at tclark@businessinsider.com with the steps you’re taking and what happens.

