How to cancel a Nintendo Switch Online membership in 5 simple steps

caption You can cancel a Nintendo Switch Online membership at any time after subscribing. source Nintendo

To cancel Nintendo Switch Online, you’ll need to go through your Switch console’s Nintendo eShop app.

Once you cancel your subscription to the Switch Online service, you’ll still have access to all online features until the end of the current billing cycle.

Cancelling Switch Online will cut off your access to your cloud saves temporarily, and if you stay unsubscribed for more than 180 days, your data will be deleted permanently.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership unlocks a new world of play, allowing you to enjoy multiplayer games with others, or to step back into the archives and replay classic games like “Super Mario Bros. 3,” “Double Dragon,” and “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.”

And when paid in a once-a-year lump sum of $19.99, access to Nintendo Switch Online costs only $1.66 per month.

That said, if you’re not using the service, there’s no point in paying for it. Luckily, cancelling Nintendo Switch Online is easy, and can be done right from your couch.

How to cancel a Nintendo Switch Online membership

You can cancel this right from your Switch. Just make sure that you have an internet connection.

1. From your Switch’s home screen, scroll down to the Nintendo eShop app (it’s the icon that looks like an orange shopping bag) in the bottom taskbar and open it.

2. In the sidebar on the left, scroll down to “Nintendo Switch Online.” Once the page loads, tap right to open it.

3. Toggle over to the button that reads “Nintendo Switch Online” and click it. You’ll be brought to your account page.

caption You’ll need to click the “Nintendo Switch Online” button underneath the banner. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Scroll down to the “Turn Off Automatic Renewal” button and click it.

caption There’s no “Cancel Membership” button — you’ll need to turn off automatic renewal instead. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Select “Turn Off” in the pop-up window to confirm your choice. The pop-up will let you know that you can keep using the online service until the end of the current billing cycle.

And that’s it. You should see a message reading: “Automatic renewal has been turned off.” At the end of the current payment cycle, your subscription to Nintendo Switch Online will end.

Remember, however, that as long as you’re subscribed to Switch Online, all of your saved game data will be backed up to the cloud. If you cancel your subscription, you’ll have 180 days to renew your membership – otherwise, that data will be deleted, and you’ll be left with just the data on your Switch, SD card, or external hard drive.

