How to cancel a PayPal subscription, to stop making automatic payments for an online service

It’s easy to cancel a PayPal subscription you’ve set up to make automatic payments to online services.

Once your PayPal subscription is canceled, you may need to follow up with the company the payments were being made to, in order to fully cancel your subscription.

If you make regular payments to an online service, it can be a hassle to remember to send the money you owe in a timely fashion.

While some banks offer the ability to set up recurring payments, PayPal’s subscription feature makes doing so easier and more secure than ever.

Whether you have a digital subscription to Hulu or you’ve promised a monthly amount to the charity of your choice, PayPal’s subscriptions will make sure your money is sent on the same date every month until you mark otherwise.

But what if you want to cancel a PayPal subscription? Just follow these steps and you’ll be done in no time.

How to cancel a PayPal subscription to an online service

1. Log onto the PayPal website using your email address and password.

2. Once logged in, click on the small gear icon on the upper right-hand corner of your screen to go to the settings page.

3. From the menu bar at the top of your screen, click on “Payments.”

4. Under “Automatic payments,” click “Manage automatic payments.”

5. Under the “Automatic Payments” header on the left-hand side of your screen, look for the business whose subscription you want to cancel and click on it.

6. Next to “Status,” you’ll notice the word “ACTIVE” in green text. Click the “Cancel” button next to it to cancel your subscription.

7. From the pop-up that appears, click “Cancel Automatic Payments” to confirm that you wish to cancel your subscription.

