How to cancel a PlayStation Now subscription on your PS4 in 5 simple steps

caption It only takes a minute to cancel a PlayStation Now account on your PS4. source Sony

You can cancel your PlayStation Now subscription right from your PS4, just by going to your “Account Management” menu.

You’ll need to cancel your PlayStation Now account to avoid being charged for the service if you don’t want it.

Cancelling your account will keep PlayStation Now active until the start of the next billing period.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

PlayStation Now is Sony’s premium game streaming service that lets you play PS2, PS3, and PS4 games for $9.99 a month.

But if you’re not using the service as much as you thought you would, that’s another $120 a year that might be put towards other things.

Fortunately, cancelling your PlayStation Now subscription from your PS4 is a simple process.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to cancel PlayStation Now on a PS4

1. On your PS4’s homescreen, press up on your controller to open the options bar. Open “Settings,” which is on the far right of the options bar.

caption Navigate to your Settings. source Ross James/Business Insider

2. Select “Account Management.”

caption In the Settings menu, choose “Account Management.” source Ross James/Business Insider

3. From the “Account Management” menu, select “Account Information.”

caption Open “Account Information.” source Ross James/Business Insider

4. Scroll down until you find “PlayStation Subscriptions” and select it.

caption “PlayStation Subscriptions” is towards the bottom. source Ross James/Business Insider

5. Select the PlayStation subscription you want to cancel. Then select “Turn off Auto-Renew.”

caption I only have a PlayStation Plus account, but you can cancel and turn off auto-renew for both in the exact same way. source Ross James/Business Insider

Your subscription will continue until the end of the current billing period, and then end.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: