How to cancel a PlayStation Now subscription on your PS4 in 5 simple steps

By
Ross James, Business Insider US
-
It only takes a minute to cancel a PlayStation Now account on your PS4.

caption
source
Sony

PlayStation Now is Sony’s premium game streaming service that lets you play PS2, PS3, and PS4 games for $9.99 a month.

But if you’re not using the service as much as you thought you would, that’s another $120 a year that might be put towards other things.

Fortunately, cancelling your PlayStation Now subscription from your PS4 is a simple process.

How to cancel PlayStation Now on a PS4

1. On your PS4’s homescreen, press up on your controller to open the options bar. Open “Settings,” which is on the far right of the options bar.

Navigate to your Settings.

caption
source
Ross James/Business Insider

2. Select “Account Management.”

In the Settings menu, choose

caption
source
Ross James/Business Insider

3. From the “Account Management” menu, select “Account Information.”

Open

caption
source
Ross James/Business Insider

4. Scroll down until you find “PlayStation Subscriptions” and select it.

caption
“PlayStation Subscriptions” is towards the bottom.
source
Ross James/Business Insider

5. Select the PlayStation subscription you want to cancel. Then select “Turn off Auto-Renew.”

I only have a PlayStation Plus account, but you can cancel and turn off auto-renew for both in the exact same way.

caption
source
Ross James/Business Insider

Your subscription will continue until the end of the current billing period, and then end.

