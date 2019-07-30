How to cancel an Uber ride, whether you’ve just ordered it or scheduled it in advance

caption If you need to cancel an Uber ride, do it quickly, or you could be charged. source Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

If you need to cancel an Uber ride, time is of the essence, as you will incur a fee of between $5 and $10 if you wait too long to cancel the trip.

If your Uber driver is running more than five minutes behind the app’s predicted pickup time, you can cancel the ride without penalty.

There is no fee for cancelling Uber trips you have scheduled for the future, provided you do so before a specific driver is assigned to you and is driving to pick you up.

So, you no longer want a lift across town because your S.O. picked a different restaurant, you’re mad at your friends, so you’re skipping the party, or it’s such a nice day, you think you’ll walk instead.

No problem! Cancelling an Uber ride is quick and easy. Just be sure to be quick, because if you don’t cancel within five minutes of a driver accepting your request, you’ll be hit with a fee. (In some cities, you only have two minutes to cancel.)

If you cancel outside of that grace period, you’ll be hit with a $5 fee for canceling a standard Uber, and you’ll face a $10 fee for canceling an UberBlack. (You can always challenge the fee later, and Uber has a pretty good reputation for refunding these charges.)

Here’s how to cancel immediate or scheduled Uber rides, on either iPhone or Android.

How to cancel an Uber you just booked

1. Assuming the app is still looking for a driver, tap the bar at the screen’s bottom that reads “Finding your ride.”

2. Tap “Cancel,” then tap “YES, CANCEL” to confirm.

caption Confirm that you want to cancel the ride. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. If you have already matched, tap the bar at the screen’s bottom that shows your inbound driver’s info, then hit “Cancel Trip.”

4. Tap “YES, CANCEL” to confirm – if you were fast enough, you’ll see a message that confirms that you won’t be charged a fee.

How to cancel a scheduled Uber ride

1. Tap the three parallel bars at the top left of the app’s home screen.

2. Tap “Your Trips” in the menu that pops out.

caption Tap “Your Trips” to open a complete listing of your past and future Uber rides. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap the oval that reads “Past” at the top right corner of the screen, then hit “Upcoming.”

4. Tap “Cancel Ride,” then confirm by tapping the box that reads “CANCEL RIDE.”

For more information on scheduling or cancelling scheduled Uber rides, read our article, “How to schedule an Uber ride days or weeks in advance, or cancel a scheduled ride if you no longer need it.”

