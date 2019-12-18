How to cancel your YouTube Music subscription using the desktop website or mobile app

caption There are two main ways to cancel your YouTube Music subscription. source Reuters

To cancel your YouTube Music subscription, you’ll need to go to your “Paid Memberships” page on either your computer or mobile device.

Once you cancel your YouTube Music subscription, you can keep using the service, but with ads and without the ability to download tracks.

You also won’t be able to listen to music on your phone without having the YouTube app open at all times.

Youtube Music uses Google’s algorithms to tailor playlists to your interests, as well as help you discover new artists. It supports these features using advertising, as well as a paid membership that removes those ads and lets you download tracks to listen offline.

If you no longer feel like these features are worth the $9.99 per month subscription, you can cancel any time to continue using the free version of the service. You’ll still keep your playlists and account.

Here’s how to cancel your YouTube Music Premium subscription on both desktop and mobile, using the iPhone or Android app.

How to cancel your Youtube Music subscription through a desktop browser

1. While logged in to your Youtube account, go to your Paid Memberships page, which you can find at this link.

caption Your Paid Memberships page lists all the YouTube Premium features that you’re paying for. source Ross James/Business Insider

2. Click the “Manage Membership” drop-down arrow on your Music membership’s tab. Next to where it tells you your next billing date, click “Deactivate.”

caption “Deactivate” should be a blue hyperlink. source Ross James/Business Insider

3. YouTube will offer to pause your account for up to six months instead. You can pause payment, or continue to cancel.

caption The “continue to cancel” button will be in a subtler grey, making it harder to see. source Ross James/Business Insider

4. Youtube will ask again if you’re really sure you want to cancel. This time “Yes, cancel” will be the red option. Click it, and your subscription will be ended.

You’ll keep your Premium features until the end of the current billing period, but you’ve now successfully cancelled your Youtube Music subscription.

How to cancel your Youtube Music subscription through the Youtube mobile app

1. Open the Youtube application on your iPhone or Android.

2. In the top right corner of the application should be your profile picture. Tap it.

3. From the new menu, select “Paid memberships.”

caption Open your “Paid memberships” menu. source Ross James/Business Insider

4. The Youtube app will show you your current subscriptions. Select “Music,” and then select “Manage.”

5. If you’re on an Android, you’ll be asked if you want to pause, and then you’ll be able to confirm that you want to cancel your account. Once you do, you’re done here.

If you’re using an iPhone, an in-app browser will open, and you’ll be asked to sign into your Google/YouTube account again. Once you do, you’ll be brought back to the Paid Memberships page.

6. Select your Music subscription again, and then tap “Deactivate.”

caption Cancelling your subscription on an iPhone takes a bit longer. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

7. You’ll once again be asked if you want to pause, and then be asked to confirm that you want to deactivate.

Once you confirm, your subscription will end. You’ll still keep your benefits until the end of the current billing period.

There are some exceptions to these instructions.

If you signed up for YouTube Music through Apple, you’ll need to cancel your account by using your Apple ID. You can find more information about that in this article.

If you signed up through the Google Play Music app, you’ll have to cancel by going through your Google Play Music account settings.

