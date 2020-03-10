How to CC in Gmail on desktop or mobile to keep recipients in the loop

It's easy to CC people in Gmail to keep them updated on an ongoing project or conversation.

There are times when you want to send out an email to multiple recipients to keep them in the loop about a certain project or event without needing a direct response from them.

That’s when you would want to CC them instead of writing an email to them. CCing someone on an email allows you to copy that person while indicating that they’re not the primary recipient.

You can easily CC people in Gmail. Here’s how.

How to CC in Gmail on a computer

1. Go to gmail.com in a browser on your Mac or PC and log into your account.

2. Hit “Compose” to begin a new email, or click on the email thread that you want to reply to and select “Reply” to write a response.

3. If you’re typing a new message, the “CC” option will appear to the right of the “To” field. Click “CC” to open up the CC field, and type in the recipient’s email address.

4. If you’re replying to an email thread, click on the email address in the “To” field. The option to CC will appear. Select “CC” to open begin typing in the email address.

How to CC in Gmail on a mobile device

1. Open up the Gmail app on your iPhone or Android device and log into your account.

2. Select the “+” sign at the bottom right corner to begin composing a new email.

3. Tap the down arrow to the right of the “To” field. This will open up the CC and BCC fields. You can now begin typing in the email addresses.

4. If you’re replying to a message and want to CC someone, tap on the email thread and tap “Reply.” Then, tap on the recipient’s email address. A down arrow will appear next to their name. Select the arrow, and this will open up the CC and BCC fields.

