14 ways to celebrate your original date if you had to postpone your wedding

caption Couples can celebrate the day they planned to get married even if they postponed. source Vesnaandjic/Getty Images

As it becomes more common for weddings to be postponed, couples are looking for alternative ways to celebrate the day they intended to get married.

You can try to make the day festive by dressing up, scheduling a virtual cocktail hour with friends, or even reading your vows to one another in private.

You could also take a more relaxed approach with an at-home spa day or by sharing a first dance in your living room.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you like to bake, you and your partner can try your hand at making your own wedding cake together to celebrate your wedding day.

caption You and your partner could bake together.

You might not be able to eat the wedding cake you picked out, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying something sweet.

Pick out a recipe that looks delicious, and spend the day baking a masterpiece together. You’ll have a sweet treat as a reward when you finish, and it’s a fun way to be together.

You can even put your cake topper on it to make it feel official.

You might want to revisit your registry now that you have more time to pick gifts.

caption You could add more gifts to your registry.

You don’t have a wedding solely because of the gifts people will give you, but they are a nice bonus.

Take some time on what should have been your wedding day to revisit your registry, and make a deal that you both get to add something you really want.

It’s like getting yourself a present.

You can share your first dance from the comfort of your home.

caption You can dance together.

You probably already have your first dance song picked out, so there’s nothing stopping you from putting it on at home.

Move the furniture out of the way so you can really enjoy the song together, and get lost in the lyrics.

You might end up wanting to turn the whole night into a dance party.

You can dress up for the day, or dress down if that feels right.

caption You can dress to your comfort level.

Your original wedding date is going to be hard in some ways, so you should do whatever you can to make yourself feel better – including wearing an outfit that makes you feel good.

If you want to wear your wedding day ensemble, do it. You could also order another outfit for the day, or pair your veil with your pajamas. Just do what feels right for you.

Have a toast to the two of you.

caption Drink champagne.

There’s no rule against popping champagne at home.

Buy a bottle of bubbly (or two), and toast to spending the rest of your lives together.

Or if you’re more into cocktails, experiment at the bar together and make your own signature drink.

caption Make cocktails together.

Whether you already had a signature drink planned or not, it can be fun to try to make your own wedding day beverage.

Mix up the ingredients you have at home and make a delicious, celebratory cocktail.

You can even make it a competition. The person who makes the best wedding day drink gets to pick an extra honeymoon activity.

A love letter can act as a tangible marker of your affection.

caption Write each other love letters.

It’s not the gesture of love you had planned, but a letter is still a meaningful way to express how you feel about your partner.

Spend some time writing a heartfelt note to your significant other, and then exchange notes later in the day.

It will almost feel like exchanging vows.

You can arrange a video call with your loved ones to celebrate.

caption Set up a virtual celebration.

As much as a wedding is about getting married, it’s also about celebrating that marriage with the people you love most, so you’ll probably be feeling their absence on your original date.

Inviting your friends and family to a Zoom call for a cocktail hour, virtual dinner, or even a miniature ceremony can make a huge difference on your wedding day.

Or they can do a drive-by parade so they can see you in person, and you can decorate your car for the occasion.

caption Arrange a drive-by celebration.

Drive-by celebrations are becoming popular for birthdays and graduations when people can’t physically celebrate together, and they work well for weddings, too.

Stand on your front porch or yard in your wedding best, and your guests can drive by and honk and cheer from a safe distance.

You also might want to commemorate the day with a photo shoot.

caption Have a photo shoot.

Taking photos is a big part of your wedding day, so posing for a few shots on the date you had originally planned can help it feel special.

You can take some selfies or self-timer shots at home, or you might even be able to arrange for a short, distanced photo shoot in your front yard with your photographer.

If you’re feeling stressed, turn your wedding day into a time for relaxation with an at-home spa treatment.

caption Give each other massages.

Postponing a wedding is stressful, and odds are you had planned to spend a little time at a spa on your honeymoon.

But even though you can’t get a professional massage at the moment, you can turn your home into a spa. Light candles, break out the essential oils, and take turns massaging each other.

You’ll both feel more relaxed, and giving each other massages is a good way to create intimacy.

Treat yourself to whatever food you want.

caption Eat whatever you want.

Whether you want to recreate your planned wedding day meal, order expensive takeout, or make a meal you love together, you should eat whatever you want on your original wedding date.

Think of it as postponement comfort food.

You can spend the day making a scrapbook of your relationship.

caption Make a scrapbook together.

Looking back through your time as a couple with photos will make you remember why you love each other, and you’ll have tangible proof of that love when you’re done.

Reading your vows to one another in private might make them feel even more significant.

caption Read your vows to one another.

It’s traditional to wait to read your vows to your partner on your wedding day, but you can choose to read them to one another early.

Sharing your promises to one another will make you feel connected, and even if you aren’t legally married, you’ll feel like you started your life together on the day you had planned.

Think of it as your own private wedding.