How to change the admin user on a Windows 10 computer, and add or remove admin accounts

caption It’s easy to change the admin user in Windows 10. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

You can change the admin user on a Windows 10 PC through the Control Panel.

Changing which users are admins for your Windows 10 machine gives those users control over things like account privileges and installed programs.

You can only change administrator privileges from an account that’s already labelled as an administrator.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When you make a new account on your Windows computer, that account will default to having “standard” permissions. It can open and edit most files, and it can use programs that are installed on the computer

If you want a user to have full permissions for Windows, then you’ll need to give them administrator rights. You can also remove administrator rights to accounts you no longer want to have them.

Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change the admin user on a Windows 10 PC

1. Click the Windows icon at the bottom-left of your screen, or press the Windows logo on your keyboard.

2. Search for “Add, edit or remove other users” and click it when it appears in the search results.

caption Select “Add, edit or remove other users” from the Start menu. source Ross James/Business Insider

3. In the new Control Panel menu that opens, click the user account from the list that you want to edit. Select “Change account type.” If this doesn’t show up, you’re not currently logged into an Adminstrator account – only Administrators can edit accounts’ admin rights.

4. From the drop-down window, select “Administrator” and select “OK.” Or, select “Standard user” to remove administrator rights from an account that has them.

caption Select “Administrator” in the pop-up window you get from clicking “Change account type.” source Ross James/Business Insider

Once you select “OK,” you may be asked to restart your computer. Do so, and the changes will be saved.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: