How to change the alarm sound on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in 3 ways

To change the alarm sound on your Galaxy S10, head into the Clock app.

You can change the alarm sound on your Samsung Galaxy S10 to a built-in ringtone or a song that’s downloaded to your Galaxy S10, or let Bixby read the weather, time, and news aloud.

To change your alarm sound, you’ll have to make a new alarm or edit an old one, and then tap the “Alarm sound” button.

It’s easy to tire of the default alarm sound when you use the Samsung Galaxy S10’s Clock app, but it’s even easier to change that sound when you create a new alarm. You can also edit the sound for an existing alarm.

Not only can you choose from among the phone’s many built-in ringtones, but you can also pick a song that’s downloaded to your phone, or let Bixby read the time, weather, and news to you as you wake up.

How to change the alarm sound on your Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Clock app.

2. If you’re not already on the Alarm page, tap “Alarm” at the bottom of the screen.

3. Create a new alarm by tapping the + sign, or tap an existing alarm to edit it.

4. Tap “Alarm sound.”

The Alarm sound entry indicates the name of the currently selected alarm sound.

You now have three choices. Do one of the following:

If you want your alarm to be Bixby reading the time, weather, and news, tap “Bixby alarm.” Then tap the back button in the top-left corner of the screen.

You can give alarm sound duties to Bixby.

If you want to choose your alarm sound from among your phone’s built-in ringtones, make sure “Ringtone” is selected, and then tap “Selected ringtone.” Choose the ringtone you want to use as an alarm sound. As you tap each ringtone, a preview will play so you can hear what it sounds like. When you hear one you want to use, tap the back button in the top-left corner of the screen.

You can choose a ringtone or tap the + sign at the top of the screen to pick a song you've downloaded to the phone.

If you want your alarm to be a song you’ve downloaded to your phone, make sure “Ringtone” is selected. Then tap “Selected ringtone” and then the + sign at the top right of the screen. Choose the song you want to use, and then tap “Done.” Then tap the back button in the top-left corner of the screen.

