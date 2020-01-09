How to change your Apple Watch’s face from your iPhone, and customize its color, style, and layout

caption It’s easy to change your Apple Watch’s face using your iPhone, in dozens of different ways. source Apple

As handy as having a small computer around your wrist can be, some tasks are tedious to perform on the Apple Watch’s tiny screen.

One of those more difficult tasks includes changing the display screen, or the face, of the Apple Watch itself.

Fortunately, thanks to the harmonious relationship between your Apple Watch and iPhone, you can easily modify the digital face of your Apple Watch from your iPhone.

Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your Apple Watch face from an iPhone

1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone. The app comes pre-installed on all new iPhones, and should be your first stop when you want to customize your Apple Watch.

2. Tap “Face Gallery,” which is the middle button at the bottom of the screen.

caption There are dozens of preset Watch faces, each with their own styles. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Select your preferred design from the gallery, which is arranged alphabetically.

caption As you select the different options within the template, you’ll see a preview of the final product. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Select your color, style, and app layout from the design template.

5. When you’re happy with your selections, tap “Add.” As long as your Watch is nearby, the change will be applied immediately.

caption The picture of your Watch at the top of the app will change to match your Watch’s new face. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: