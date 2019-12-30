How to change the background color of your Instagram story with a photo

caption You can further customize your Instagram stories by changing the background color of images using the the 3D Touch feature on iPhone. source Ink Drop/Shutterstock

You can change the background color of your Instagram story with a photo by using 3D Touch or Haptic Touch on your iPhone 6S or later.

When you post or repost a photo on your Instagram story the background will automatically be a gradient matching the photo, but you can change it to any solid color using 3D or Haptic Touch.

The 3D or Haptic Touch feature on iPhone prompts a command when you press down on the screen, as opposed to quickly tapping.

Instagram stories are a great way to keep up with your followers. Stories allow users to share photos temporarily with all of their friends, or only close friends, as opposed to posting a photo on their account. Also, instead of appearing in your feed, other people’s stories are found at the top of the homepage.

You can customize your story in a number of ways, one of which is done via the iPhone’s 3D or Haptic Touch. Other options include putting music in your story or adding a link.

Since the iPhone 6S was released in 2015, 3D Touch was introduced allowing users to accomplish a variety of commands by pressing down on their iPhone screen. Since its introduction, 3D Touch has become integrated into many apps, including Instagram, and its essential features have since been replaced on newer iPhones by what Apple now calls Haptic Touch.

To change your Instagram story background, use the 3D or Haptic Touch feature to change the default color to your new selected hue.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change the background color on your Instagram story

1. Select the photo on Instagram that you’d like to add to your story.

2. Click the paper airplane icon underneath the photo to share it on your story. A pop-up will appear.

3. Click “Add post to your story.”

caption Add the photo to your story. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will automatically create a story for you. The default background will be a gradient of the main color in the image.

5. To change the color, click the pen icon at the top-right of the screen.

caption Tap the second icon from the right. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Choose your desired color from the palette at the bottom, swiping to scroll through more.

7. You can also choose a color from the photo to match the hue exactly. To do so, click the color dropper symbol and then drag your finger over the photo until you find the color that you like.

caption Select your palette color. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

8. Release your finger when you’ve found the right color.

caption Find a color within the photo. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

9. Use 3D Touch by pressing down on the gradient background (anywhere outside of the photo). This will change the background to your pre-selected color.

10. Once you are satisfied with your new background, tap “Done.” You can continue customizing your story to your liking with text or gifs before you add the completed story to your profile.

caption Your updated background. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

