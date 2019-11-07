How to change your background on a Chromebook, using its default photos or one of your own

caption You can set a custom image as your background on your Chromebook. source Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock

You can change the background on your Chromebook relatively easily, once you’ve familiarized yourself with the product a bit.

You can either use one of the computer’s preset images, or download your own image to use as a desktop background.

Here’s how to change your background on a Chromebook, using either a preset image or a custom one.

Customizing your computer is part of the fun of getting a new device.

If you’re new to Chromebook, however, getting used to the various quirks of the operating system can require a bit of effort, even for something as simple as changing your background.

But once you familiarize yourself with the device, it’s an easy enough task and should only take a few minutes to complete.

To get you started, here’s what you need to know to change your background on a Chromebook:

How to change your background on a Chromebook using the Wallpaper Picker

There are two primary ways to select a new desktop background on a Chromebook – using one of the images preloaded on your computer in the Wallpaper Picker or uploading one of your own images.

Here’s how to use a photo from the Wallpaper Picker:

1. Right-click anywhere on your current desktop.

2. Select “Set wallpaper” – this will prompt a window to pop-up on your screen.

caption Click “Set wallpaper.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click the image you want to use. You can use the left sidebar to select from different backgrounds – like art, landscapes, or colors.

caption Select which photo you’d like to use as your wallpaper. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

And here’s how to select your own image to use as a desktop background, provided you’ve already downloaded it onto your Chromebook:

How to change your desktop background on your Chromebook using your own image in the Files app

1. Click the button in the far-left bottom corner of the screen.

2. Tap the up arrow to open it fully.

3. Select “Files.”

caption Click the “Files” icon. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Under “Downloads” – located in the left sidebar – right-click on your custom image.

5. Click “Set as wallpaper.”

caption Select “Set as wallpaper” from the list. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

