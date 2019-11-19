How to change your background on a Windows 10 device using your settings or a shortcut

caption It’s easy to change your background on Windows 10 if you’re growing tired of the classic blue light. source Business Insider

You can change your background on Windows 10 in two different ways.

If you already have your new background image saved on your computer, simply right-click on it and choose to set it as your desktop background.

You can also navigate through your settings to change your background and customize it as you wish.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Windows 10 is an extremely popular operating system, and while the default Windows 10 blue background is alluring in its own right, it can also be considered quite bland.

Fortunately, you have the option to customize the Windows 10 background as you see fit.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your background on Windows 10

1. Click the Windows button on the bottom right corner of your screen (alternatively, you can hit the Windows button on your keyboard).

2. Click “Settings” then click on “Personalization.”

caption “Personalization” is on the left side of the settings options, right below “System.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. Then head to “Background” and choose your new background by clicking “Browse” to browse the images on your PC.

caption Choose a readily available photo or click “Browse.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Choose the photo you want for your new background and it should go live.

caption You can select a photo from various folders on your computer, including from your “Pictures” and “Screenshots” folders. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

How to change your background on Windows 10 with a shortcut

1. If you already know what you want to change your background to, locate the image file on your computer (likely saved in one of your folders or on your desktop).

2. Right-click the photo and click “Set as desktop background.”

caption This method is a more direct way of changing your desktop background. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: