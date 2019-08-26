How to change the name of a Bluetooth device on your iPhone

caption It’s easy to change the name of many of the Bluetooth devices paired on your iPhone. source Shutterstock

You can change the name of a Bluetooth device on your iPhone to make it easier to keep track of your devices.

If you want to rename a device, it must be paired with and currently connected to your iPhone.

To rename the device, tap the “i” in the Bluetooth device list and type a new name – you should be able to rename most devices, although some do not let you change the name.

You may have so many Bluetooth devices paired with your iPhone that it can be hard to keep track of them all – headphones, earbuds, speakers, perhaps even a few cars.

The default name that appears in the Bluetooth settings are often no help either, with many cars simply identifying themselves as “Car Multimedia,” for example. Thankfully, you can rename your Bluetooth devices to be more memorable.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change the name of a Bluetooth device on the iPhone

1. Turn on the Bluetooth device you want to rename so it connects to your iPhone. You can only rename devices that are actively connected.

2. Start the Settings app on your iPhone.

3. Tap “Bluetooth.”

4. Find the device you want to rename. Make sure it says “Connected,” and then tap the “i” on the right side of the screen.

caption Make sure your device is connected and then tap the “i.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Tap “Name.”

caption Most devices can be renamed with a few taps. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. On the Name page, rename the device and then tap “Done” on the keyboard.

caption Type the new name for the device and then tap “Done.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

That’s it – you’ve now renamed the device.

If you don’t see the option to rename the device, there are two possibilities:

The device is not connected to the iPhone. Make sure the device is turned on and connected.

The device can’t be renamed. Not all Bluetooth devices allow you to rename them, so you have to keep the default name assigned by the manufacturer.

caption If there’s no Name field, then this device can’t be renamed. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

