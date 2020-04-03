How to change or cancel your travel plans during the coronavirus pandemic

caption Many people are choosing to cancel or reschedule their travel plans during the coronavirus pandemic. source HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty Images

Airlines are waiving cancellation and rebooking fees, but getting a full refund is unlikely.

Amtrak train tickets are refundable, but canceling without a fee requires speaking with an agent.

Many hotels are waiving cancellation fees and refunding trips, and Airbnb is fully refunding reservations made before March 14.

Many rental car companies are waiving change and cancellation fees, but there are some restrictions.

Most cruise lines have suspended all upcoming trips and are offering different refund and credit options.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the travel industry and upended travel plans for people around the world. Whether you were set to travel for vacation, an event, or to visit family, chances are you’ve had to rethink your itinerary.

Here’s how to adjust your travel plans with minimal financial losses.

Airlines are allowing for more flexibility, but getting a full refund won’t be easy.

caption Some companies have issued travel waivers allowing for changes and cancellations. source Reuters

Policies vary by company, but all US airlines have adjusted their rules to allow for more flexibility.

The big three US airlines that fly to Asia and Europe – Delta, United, and American – have issued travel waivers allowing for changes and cancellations. JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines have also announced updated travel policies. Check your email or the airline’s website for their latest information.

If your flight gets canceled or its schedule changes drastically, the airline is obligated to refund your ticket in full, according to an enforcement notice from the Department of Transportation.

However, if you’re canceling your flight because you’re worried about getting sick, you probably won’t get your money back. Travel insurance is also unhelpful since pandemics like the coronavirus are not covered.

Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at CreditCards.com, recommends rescheduling your trip for another time or place instead of canceling altogether, Business Insider’s David Slotnick reports. You’ll likely be responsible for the fare difference, but you’ll incur a smaller loss since most airline tickets are non-refundable.

Most flight changes can be made online. If you need more assistance and don’t want to wait on hold for hours due to the influx of customer service calls, try using the airline’s mobile app or reaching out to them on social media. Airlines can assist with most booking changes or cancellations through direct messages to their Twitter accounts, Business Insider’s Thomas Pallini reports.

Amtrak is also waiving change and cancellation fees, and most tickets are refundable.

caption Amtrak tickets are mostly refundable. source shutterstock

Amtrak is waiving change fees for reservations made before May 31, 2020. If you were planning to travel by train and want to move your trip to another date, you can do so online at Amtrak.com under the “Modify Trip” section or use the mobile app. If you want to cancel the trip without incurring a fee, you have to call 800-USA-RAIL and speak to an agent.

Many hotels are waiving cancellation fees and refunding trips.

Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotels are allowing free changes or cancellations up to 24 hours prior to arrival for stays planned before April 30, 2020. IHG, which includes Kimpton, Intercontinental, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, and others, is waiving cancellation fees for stays through April 30. These changes can be made online, through the hotels’ mobile apps, or over the phone.

Disneyland Resorts are also waiving change and cancellation fees for trips booked through June 30, 2020, and trip adjustments can be made online or by calling the Disney Reservation Center.

If you booked through the hotel directly, you can adjust your trip through them. If you used a third-party site to make a reservation, you’ll need to work with the site you booked with and will be subject to their terms and conditions.

Airbnb is fully refunding reservations made before March 14, 2020, through its extenuating circumstances policy.

caption Airbnb is issuing full refunds. source Airbnb

Any Airbnb stays or experiences booked before March 14 can be fully refunded. Airbnb will also cover the cancellation’s service fees with either a refund or travel credit. To make up the financial loss to Airbnb hosts, the company is paying hosts 25% of what they would have made for reservations from March 14 to May 31, 2020.

For reservations made after March 14, the flexible policy only applies if the host or guests becomes sick with COVID-19.

“After the declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, the extenuating circumstances policy no longer applies because COVID-19 and its consequences are no longer unforeseen or unexpected,” Airbnb writes on its website.

Many rental car companies are waiving change and cancellation fees, but some restrictions apply.

caption Hertz is waiving cancellation and change fees for “travel-restricted areas.” source Thomson Reuters

Budget and Avis are waiving all change fees. Hertz and Thrifty are waiving cancellation and change fees for “travel-restricted areas,” and any prepaid reservations booked before March 13 can be extended to use within 24 months with no fees. Enterprise and National expanded their existing no-fee cancellation policies to include customers with pre-paid rentals booked directly through them. If you booked a rental car through a third-party website, contact them to adjust your reservation.

Cruise ship companies are offering different refund options.

caption Over 700 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship became infected with the coronavirus. source Carl Court/Getty Images

The US Department of State has advised against boarding cruise ships, and most cruise companies have suspended upcoming trips for the next few months. If you were planning to take a cruise, you can likely receive a full refund, credit for future cruises, or both.

Viking, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Celebrity, MSC, and P&O Cruises are offering either full refunds or between 125% and 150% credit towards a future cruise. Other companies, like Princess, are staggering the credit amounts based on when the ship was set to depart.

Each cruise line has different deadlines for making changes, so check your email, the company’s website, or call their customer service line to adjust your travel plans.

