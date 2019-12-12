How to change your Cash App PIN on an Android or iPhone

Melanie Weir, Business Insider US
Follow these steps to change your Cash App PIN.

Square

Cash App, by Square, is a convenient peer-to-peer money transfer app that allows you to exchange money with friends and family on your phone, without any actual money actually changing hands. Gone are the days of counting bills and divvying up change at restaurants – if you and your friends have the Cash App then you’re all set.

Of course, if you have an app that sends money to other people on your phone, it’s reasonable to want to keep it extra protected. That’s why the Cash App offers the option to either scan your fingerprint or enter a PIN before you send money to others. This setting can be turned on in the “Privacy and Security” section of your account.

However, it goes without saying that if you opt to use a PIN, there’s a chance that you’ll have to change it someday if it ever becomes compromised or you forget it. Luckily, the Cash App makes it very easy to change your PIN using your iPhone or Android.

How to change your Cash App PIN

1. Open the Cash App on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap the Account icon of a person in a circle in the upper-right corner.

Tap the account icon in the upper-right corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Tap “Privacy & Security,” the second option on the account menu.

Tap

Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Under “SECURITY,” tap “Change Cash PIN.” Scan your finger or face to verify your identity if needed.

Tap

Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Enter your new PIN, and then confirm it.

Enter and confirm your new PIN.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. You should get a text or email notifying you that your PIN has been changed.

Note that if you ever get one of these messages and you did not change your PIN, you should contact Square support immediately.

