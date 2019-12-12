How to change the color of a folder on your Mac computer, to customize your desktop

By
Ryan Ariano, Business Insider US
-
It's possible to change the color of a folder on your Mac computer for better organization.

caption
It’s possible to change the color of a folder on your Mac computer for better organization.
source
Crystal Cox/Business Insider

If you have a lot of folders on your desktop, it can sometimes be tough to find the one you want.

A great solution is to color-code your folders so they stand out. This also allows for more customization of your Mac’s color scheme, which can add some fun color.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Macbook Pro (From $1,299 at Best Buy)

How to change the color of a folder on your Mac computer

1. Right-click on the folder you want to customize and select “Get Info.”

2. Click on the folder icon, next to the name of the folder.

Click the folder icon in the Info tab.

caption
Click the folder icon in the Info tab.
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Click on Edit in the desktop’s menu bar and select “Copy.”

4. Now, open the Preview app on your Mac by searching for it or going through your Applications.

5. Click on File in the Preview menu bar and select “New from Clipboard.” This will create a file that looks like your folder.

Select New from Clipboard in the File menu.

caption
Select New from Clipboard in the File menu.
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. Select the Markup tool.

7. Click on the Adjust Color icon. It looks like a triangle with a curving line through it.

Adjust the color in Preview.

caption
Adjust the color in Preview.
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

8. This will bring up the “Adjust Color” popup box. Grab the slider next to Tint towards the bottom of the box and drag it either way to adjust the color. Click the X in the upper left corner when you’re done.

Choose which color you want for your folder icon.

caption
Choose which color you want for your folder icon.
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

9. Copy the folder by hitting command + C while the newly colored folder is selected.

10. Go back to your Folder Info box from earlier and click on the Folder icon.

11. Paste by clicking command + V. Your folder will now be that new color. Click X on the Folder Info box and your folder will be saved as that color.

Your folder will be saved in its new color.

caption
Your folder will be saved in its new color.
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: