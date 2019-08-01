How to change the screen color on your iPhone in a few different ways

caption You can change the colors on your iPhone by inverting colors, changing color filters, and other adjustments. source Shutterstock

You can change the screen color on your iPhone in a few different ways.

In Display Accommodations under Accessibility, you can invert the colors and reduce the white point on your iPhone, and even change the color filters and tint depending on your needs.

Apple has always made the iPhone’s display user friendly.

Depending upon your specific sight needs, you can invert the colors on the phone – making it easier to read the screen if you have low vision or sensitivity to certain bright colors – dim the white point, or apply color filters and tint the screen to accommodate color blindness.

How to invert the colors on an iPhone

If you have light or color sensitivity, you can invert the colors on your iPhone’s display to reduce eye strain.

Apple includes two kinds of color inversion: Classic and Smart Invert.

Classic Invert inverts all colors, regardless of context, while Smart Invert doesn’t affect images and video, so you can continue to see media the way it was intended, while the rest of the phone’s interface adapts to your color preferences.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “General,” and then tap “Accessibility.”

caption The Accessibility page is where you can find settings for Display Accommodations. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. On the Accessibility page, tap “Display Accommodations.”

4. Tap “Invert Colors.”

5. On the Invert Colors page, choose Classic or Smart Invert by swiping the appropriate button to the right.

caption You can choose from the standard “Classic” color invert, or the “Smart Invert” setting. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to dim the white point on an iPhone

If the bright colors on your iPhone are too bright and bother your eyes, you don’t need to dim the screen with the brightness slider, which makes everything uniformly darker and potentially harder to see.

Instead, you can dim just the white point, which affects only the brightest colors on the screen.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “General,” and then tap “Accessibility.”

3. On the Accessibility page, tap “Display Accommodations.”

4. Turn on “Reduce White Point” by swiping the button to the right.

5. Use the slider to choose the white point that best suits your vision.

caption The Reduce White Point slider lets you reduce the intensity of bright colors using the slider at the bottom of the Display Accommodations page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to change color filters and tint on an iPhone

You can adjust the colors on your iPhone to adapt to color blindness and light sensitivity.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “General,” and then tap “Accessibility.”

3. On the Accessibility page, tap “Display Accommodations.”

4. Tap “Color Filters.”

5. Turn on “Color Filters” by swiping the button to the right.

6. Choose the color filter best suited to your sight needs. There are several options:

Users with protanopia should tap the “Red/Green Filter.”

Users with deuteranopia should tap the “Green/Red Filter.”

Users with tritanopia should tap the “Blue Yellow Filter.”

Users with specific light or color sensitivities should tap “Color Tint.”

caption Using the Color Filters page, you can dial in the right color filter and tinting to best serve your vision needs. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

7. After making the choice, you can use the “Intensity” slider at the bottom of the screen to customize the color effect.

