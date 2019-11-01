How to change your Windows 10 computer’s name to make it more personalized and easier to find on your network

caption You can change your Windows 10 computer’s name in a few simple steps through its settings. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

You can change your Windows 10 computer’s name to make it more recognizable on your network.

Most computers bought from manufacturers have generic names, but it is possible to make your computer’s name more personalized.

Here’s how to change your computer’s name on Windows 10.

Like any other piece of technology today, your computer has a name. This is to make it more recognizable on your network, and make it easier for others who may want to connect with your device.

Most computers bought from manufacturers have generic names like “user-pc” or random strings of numbers and letters, but it is possible to change your computer’s name to make it more recognizable or personal to you.

On older operating systems, doing so is a bit more complex and difficult, but the Windows 10 update has made it relatively easy. Here’s how to change your computer’s name in Windows 10.

How to change your Windows 10 computer’s name

1. Click on the menu option on the bottom left-hand corner of your screen. The icon looks like the Windows logo.

2. Scroll down the menu until you find the option for “Settings” and click on it.

caption Click “Settings.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. On the new menu, click the first option, “System,” with a picture of a laptop on it.

caption Click “System.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Click “About” at the bottom of the menu on the left-hand side of the screen.

caption Click “About.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. On the new menu, under “Device Specifications,” click the button that reads “Rename this PC.”

caption Click “Rename this PC.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. A box will pop up telling you the current name of the PC above an entry field. Type your desired PC name into the entry field, then click “Next.” Note that you can only use letters, numbers, and hyphens – no spaces.

caption Type your desired name into the box. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

7. After you click “Next,” a new box will pop up prompting you to restart your computer. You can either choose “Restart Now,” or, if you have items that need to be saved or other business to finish on the computer, select “Restart Later.” Note that the name change will not take effect until after a restart.

caption Select either “Restart Now” or “Restart Later.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

