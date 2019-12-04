How to change the cursor size on a Mac computer in 3 steps

caption It’s easy to change the cursor size on your Mac to make it larger or smaller. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can change the cursor size on your Mac computer in just a few steps to make it easier to navigate around your screen.

It’s easy to change your cursor size by navigating to the Accessibility settings on your Mac under System Preferences.

Without a cursor, your Mac would be pretty hard to use. In fact, it would be all but impossible to use, save for a few keyboard shortcuts.

The cursor is what makes it so easy to navigate around your Mac computer, as it lets you easily click on any website or choose where to type on a page.

But if that cursor is too small for your eyes to see, then it won’t do you much good. Fortunately, your Mac makes it easy to make that cursor much larger. Here’s how.

How to change the cursor size on your Mac computer

1. Click the Apple logo at the top left of your screen and select “System Preferences.”

2. Click the “Accessibility” icon, then select “Display” from the left menu.

caption Click on Accessibility. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Drag the slider on the line “Cursor size” toward the right, increasing the size of your cursor until it reaches your desired magnitude.

caption Consider also clicking the “Reduce motion” box to slow cursor movement speed and make it easier to track. source Steven John/Business Insider

Your cursor will be immediately resized and you can simply exit out of the page.

