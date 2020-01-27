How to change the default PDF viewer on your Windows 10 computer

- source
- Melia Robinson/Business Insider
- To change the default PDF viewer in Windows 10, you’ll need to head to the Control Panel, which is where most system-wide settings are stored.
- The default PDF viewer in Windows 10 is Microsoft Edge, and most major browsers have their own viewer.
- You can also set a dedicated PDF program, like Adobe Acrobat, to be your default PDF viewer.
Nearly every computer these days comes with a PDF viewer, a program that allows you to read, print, and sometimes edit a PDF file.
In the newest versions of Windows 10, the default PDF viewer is Microsoft Edge, an internet browser. Many people use their internet browser – whether it be Edge, Chrome, or something else – as a viewer.
Others might use a dedicated PDF program, like Adobe Acrobat Reader or Foxit.
In any case, Windows 10 always sets one of these programs as the default, which means any PDF file you have will be opened with that program automatically.
If you want to change your default PDF viewer, it’ll just take a minute. Here’s how to do it.
How to change your default PDF viewer in Windows 10
1. Boot up your Windows 10 computer, and open the search bar at the bottom-left of the screen.
2. In the search bar, type “Control Panel” and launch the Control Panel application when it appears in the search results.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
3. In the Control Panel, click on “Programs,” then search for the section that reads “Default programs,” and click on it. This will launch a page that reads “Default apps” at the top.
4. In “Default apps,” click on “Choose default apps by file type.”
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
5. Scroll down and look for the .pdf file type, located in the “Extensions” section. The file types are alphabetized.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
6. Click on the current default program associated with PDFs. A small window will open, asking you to choose a new default PDF viewer. There, you can choose from the ones already available on your computer, or browse the Microsoft Store for a new one.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
Once you select your new viewer, all PDFs on your computer will open with that program by default. Their icons might also change to match the icon of that new program.
