How to change your eBay name so your user ID is unique and recognizable to buyers

caption You can change your eBay username in a few simple steps. source Natee Meepian/Shutterstock

You can easily change your eBay name by logging in and changing your account details on a web browser.

The ecommerce site automatically assigns your User ID, which is displayed to all trading partners.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While many eBay users keep their assigned username, you can easily change your User ID in your account settings.

eBay is an ecommerce company that’s been around since 1995. It’s used to resell both old and new items between users on its online platform. You can view your past orders in your account details, and also change your eBay name and password.

Users are automatically assigned usernames – usually long, indistinguishable number and letter combinations. However, you can quickly change this display name – which is viewable to all trading partners – by heading to the summary section of your “My eBay” tab.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change your eBay name in your account settings

1. Navigate to the eBay website from any web browser.

2. Click “My eBay” in the upper-right hand corner. If you have not yet signed in, sign in with your email and password at this time.

3. Once you’ve signed in, click “Summary” from the drop-down list. This will take you to your account details page.

caption Click “Summary” from the “My eBay” tab on your eBay homepage. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will bring you to your “My eBay: Summary” page. If you’ve never changed your username before, you will see the automated name assigned to you towards the top of the page. Below, you’ll see previous orders and tracking information, along with options to jump to your recently viewed items and current bids.

5. Click “Account,” which is located directly under your eBay name.

caption Click “Account” under your username on the “My eBay: Summary” page. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Select “Personal information” from the list of options on the next page. This is located under the “Personal Info” header, along with addresses and feedback.

caption Select “Personal information.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. This will bring you to a list of your personal information. From here, you can adjust your account type, username, password, security questions, email, phone number, and “About Me” page. You can also update your payment method.

8. Click “Edit” on the far right side of the screen, across from “User ID” and your current username in the adjacent column. If you’ve never changed your assigned username before, you will see the long automated name given to you when you created your account.

caption You have the option to change your username, password, and more. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

9. Enter a new username when prompted. (Note that you can only change your username once every 30 days.)

10. Click the blue “Save” button.

caption Enter your new username. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

11. This will automatically adjust your username. When you return to your account summary, you’ll find your new User ID listed at the top of the page.

caption Your new username. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: