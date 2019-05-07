How to change the email address associated with your Facebook account

caption Changing the email associated with your Facebook account involves a few steps, whether you’re on desktop or mobile. source Reuters

Facebook allows you to personalize your experience in many ways, including the email address you associate with your account.

You can change your email address on Facebook on desktop or mobile in a few quick steps.

As the most popular social media network of all time, pretty much everyone is on Facebook these days. What started as a site for American university students – many of us remember when you had to have a valid .edu email address in order to sign up for the site – has become a site connecting more than 2.3 billion people worldwide as of early 2019.

Pretty much every part of your Facebook experience can be customized, including the email address you associate with your account. Your email account is used both to log into Facebook and to allow other users to locate you, should you allow that option in your privacy settings.

If you lose access to the email account associated with Facebook or simply wish to change your Facebook account to connect with a different email address altogether, doing so is a quick and easy process.

How to change your email address on Facebook via a desktop computer

1. In your internet browser, navigate and log into Facebook using your current email address and password.

2. Once logged in, click the downward facing arrow in the upper right-hand corner of your screen to reveal a drop-down list of options. Towards the bottom of the list, click on “Settings.”

caption Open your Settings. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Under your general account settings, you’ll see a section for contact information, in which your primary email address is listed. Click on “edit” next to your email address to be taken to a screen which gives you the option to add an additional email address or phone number. Click on that button to launch a pop-up in which you can input your new email address.

caption Click “Edit” next to your email. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. After inputting your new email address and hitting the enter key on your keyboard, you’ll be asked to re-enter your current Facebook password to confirm the changes. Once you’ve completed this security step, Facebook will send you a verification email containing a link that you must click on to prove that it is a valid email address that you own.

caption Facebook will send you an email to confirm that you’ve entered a real email address. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Once you click on the confirmation email validating your new address, Facebook will automatically set your newly entered email address as your primary contact. This can be changed anytime by following the above steps again to enter a new address, or by selecting your old one as your primary form of contact.

How to change your email address on Facebook via the Facebook mobile app

1. From your phone’s home screen, locate and tap the Facebook app icon to open it.

2. Once in the Facebook app, locate the three stacked horizontal lines in the lower right hand corner of the screen and tap them to open a list of menu options.

3. Scroll down to locate the “Settings & Privacy” option and tap it to reveal a sub-menu of additional account settings.

caption Open your “Settings & Privacy” menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Tapping the “Settings” option under the “Settings & Privacy” bar will take you to a new screen which features your account information, including your payment settings, your preferred language, and your personal information – including your email address. Click on “Personal Information.”

caption Open the “Personal information” section. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. On the personal information screen, you should click on the “Email address” section to be taken to a screen in which you can add or remove email addresses associated with your account.

6. Click on “Add Email Address” to enter the new email address you want to add to your account. After typing it in, hit “Add email address.” You will then be sent a confirmation email which contains a link you must click in order to prove that you are the owner of the account in question.

caption Enter your email address. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. Once you click on the confirmation email validating your new address, Facebook will automatically set your newly entered email address as your primary contact. This can be changed anytime by following the above steps again to enter a new address, or by selecting your old one as your primary form of contact.

