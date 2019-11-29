How to easily change your email address on Instagram on desktop or mobile

Keeping your social media accounts secured is a big deal. After all, should your accounts fall into the wrong hands, you never know what the person could do with your personal information, photos, and the like.

Part of ensuring your accounts stay safe is making sure your contact information is up-to-date, and thankfully, Instagram makes updating your email address a quick and easy process.

Whether you lost access to the email address you previously used to sign-up for Instagram or you simply got a new email address you’d like to use, you can update your email address on the photo sharing app via the app itself or on your computer.

Here’s how to do both.

How to change your email on Instagram using the app

1. Tap the Instagram icon on your iPhone or Android home screen to open the app.

2. Tap your profile icon at the lower-right of the menu running along the bottom of your home screen to go to your profile page.

3. Tap on “Edit Profile” at the top of the screen.

4. In the “Email” field, click the email address listed and enter the new address you’d like to use on the next screen. Click the small grey “X” on the right-hand side to clear the text box.

5. Click “Done” in the upper-right hand corner to apply your changes.

How to change your email on Instagram using your desktop

1. Visit Instagram.com and log in with your username and password on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on your username on the right hand side of the screen to be taken to your profile page.

3. Click the “Edit Profile” button.

4. In the “Email” field erase the email address currently listed and enter your new email address.

5. Click “Submit” at the bottom of the screen to save your changes.

