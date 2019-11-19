How to change the email address on your PS4 account in 2 different ways

caption You can change the email associated with your PS4 account in two different ways. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to change your email on a PS4 on the console or through the PlayStation website.

You may want to change the email associated with your PS4 if you’re using a new email address or want to keep your account secure.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Changing your email on a PS4 allows you to update privacy information, especially if your account houses an email you no longer use or no longer have access to.

More importantly, you will need to remember the email associated with your account in order to login and verify your account, reaffirm your personal information is protected, and get any updates about your account.

Here’s how to change your email on a PS4 on the console or on the PlayStation website.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your email on a PS4

1. Turn on your PS4 gaming console.

2. Scroll over and click on “Settings.” Click on “Account Information” and select “Sign-in ID,” then enter the password associated with your account.

caption You can also change other personal info in “Account Information.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. Once you are logged into your account, enter your new email address and click “Confirm.”

caption Enter and confirm your new email. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Once you have confirmed your new email address, PlayStation will send out a link to the new email address. Click on the link so that you can verify the new email address associated with your account.

After your new email address has been confirmed, both your email addresses (the old and new) will receive an email notifying that your account has a new email address required to log in.

How to change your email on a PS4 on desktop

1. Log into your account on the PlayStation website.

2. Click on your profile picture on the right-hand corner of your screen, next to the Search bar. Then click on “Account Settings” in the drop-down menu.

caption Click on your profile picture in the top right and select Account Settings. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. Once you are in your account management page click on “Security” located on the sidebar below “Basic Account Information.”

4. Click “Edit” next to Sign-In ID to change your email address.

5. Enter your new email address, then click “Save.” Due to security reasons, you may need to re-enter your password to confirm the email address change.

caption When changing your email address, you will be signed out from any devices that were previously logged in. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

6. Once you have confirmed your new email address, PlayStation will send out a link to the new email address. Click on the link so that you can verify the new email address.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: