How to change your email address on Snapchat in 5 simple steps, and make sure your contact information is up to date

You can change your email on Snapchat at any time by heading to your account settings.

Your email can be used to allow other Snapchat users to find you, if you have that option enabled.

You’ll need to confirm your new email address by clicking on the verification link that Snapchat sends you.

When you sign up for a Snapchat account, you always provide an email address which you’ll then use to verify your account. It can also be used to help friends find you on Snapchat later.

However, there may come a time when you no longer have access to the email address that you signed up with, or you simply wish to use a different address. In this case, you’ll need to change your email address via Snapchat’s account settings menu.

Here’s how to change the email that’s linked to your Snapchat account, using the official app for both iPhone and Android devices.

How to change your email on Snapchat

1. Open Snapchat on your iPhone or Android device and tap the icon in the top-left corner – depending on how you’ve used Snapchat recently, it’ll either be your Bitmoji, a screenshot from your Story, or a generic user icon.

2. You’ll be brought to your profile page. Tap the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the screen to be taken to the settings page.

caption Open your Snapchat settings. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. Next to “Email,” tap your email address.

caption Select the “Email” option. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. In the box where your email address appears, delete the address listed and enter the new one before tapping “Continue.”

caption Enter your new email and confirm the change. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Look for the verification email from Snapchat in your new email inbox and click the confirmation link it contains. Once verified, the change will show on your Snapchat account.

