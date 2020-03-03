How to change the font you’re using on Twitter through a third-party website

caption While Twitter has a standard font, you can easily change it using the third-party site LingoJam. source Shutterstock

You can change your font on Twitter by using a third-party website called LingoJam.

You can type into LingoJam the tweet you want to change yoru font for, and LingoJam will display the tweet in a variety of fonts, which you can then copy into a Twitter draft.

If you’re someone who likes to add a little flair to your social media posts and wish you could post your tweets in a different font style, it’s possible to do through a third-party website called LingoJam.

LingoJam is a free website that provides a simple but useful service: it provides the text you wish to tweet in a multitude of fonts, allowing you to then copy the one you like and paste it onto Twitter.

If you want to change your Twitter font, whether for one tweet or all of them moving forward, here’s how you could do it.

How to change your font on Twitter

Note that you can use LingoJam in either a desktop or mobile web browser to copy text into whichever version of Twitter you’re using.

1. On LingoJam‘s Fancy Text Generator, type the message you plan to share on Twitter into the box that says “Normal text goes here…”

2. From the automatically-generated list of fonts that appear on the right-hand side of the screen, scroll through and choose the one that you want to use on Twitter and highlight it by dragging your mouse across the text.

3. Copy the text by pressing Ctrl+C on a PC or use Command+C on a Mac. You can also simply right click and select “Copy.”

4. Open Twitter and log into your account if you haven’t already.

5. Paste the copied tweet into the “What’s happening?” box, then click “Tweet” to post.

