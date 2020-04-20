How to change the font size on your Android device, or zoom in the display to make everything larger

caption It’s easy to change the font or display size on your Android device. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

You can change the font size on your Android phone or tablet by heading to your device’s Accessibility menu.

You can also change the screen’s zoom settings to make images and other non-text content easier to view.

Your Android device allows you an impressive amount of customization, and I’m not just talking about ringtones and background images.

You can change the size of the font used in menus, web searches, and as you compose an email or a text. This is great if you regularly find your device’s text too small to read.

Changing the font size on your Android device should only take you a moment. Here’s how to do it.

How to change the font size on an Android device

1. Open the Settings app and tap the “Accessibility” tab.

caption Your Accessibility menu is where your sizing options will be kept. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Tap “Font Size.” Depending on your device, this option may be hidden in a “Vision” menu.

3. You’ll be presented with a slider that lets you control the font size. Drag the slider as far to the right as you want – the farther right it goes, the larger your text will grow.

4. Tap “Done” to save your changes.

caption Changing the font size won’t affect how others see the emails or texts you send. source Steven John/Business Insider

You can also change your device’s zoom level, which will make everything on the screen larger.

1. Open the Settings app again and tap “Accessibility.”

2. Tap “Display Size.”

3. You’ll be shown another slider. Slide it to the right to zoom in more, and make icons and text larger.

