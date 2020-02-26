How to change the font size on your Kindle device in 2 ways

caption You can increase or decrease the font size on any Kindle reader device. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can easily change the font size on your Kindle and increase or decrease the text of your reading material.

On first generation Kindle models, you can use the “Aa” on your keyboard to access different font options.

On newer Kindle models, you can select different font settings from the reading toolbar.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Reading on a digital device allows you to create a personalized reading experience and customize settings like font size and brightness.

To find out which settings are most comfortable for you on your Kindle device, you can either tap the reading toolbar on newer Kindle models, including the Kindle Fire and Kindle Paperwhite, or tap the “Aa” option on older models.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change the font size on a first generation Kindle

Early generation Kindles include a keyboard, which features an “Aa” font button next to the space bar as opposed to an option on the touchscreen. Another method includes using the “Menu” button to open a list of options.

How to change the font size on a 2nd generation Kindle or later

On new models, including the Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD, you’ll simply have to tap to reveal the reading toolbar, and then select “Aa (Settings).”

Here, you’ll find a variety of options to change both the font and font size. Additionally, you can make changes to line spacing and margins.

1. Open a book on your Kindle to change the font size.

2. Tap anywhere on your screen to reveal the reading toolbar.

3. Tap the “Aa” option on the left hand side.

caption Tap “Aa.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will open a pop-up where you can make changes to the font. Select a different size “Aa” at the top to make text larger or smaller. You can also adjust the font, line spacing, and margins.

caption Select your font size. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Tap the “X” to close out of the pop-up and view your new font size.

caption View the new font size. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: