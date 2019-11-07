You can change your gamertag on an Xbox One once for free — here’s how to do it

caption Changing your Xbox One gamertag takes just a minute. source Florence Fu/Tech Insider

You can change your gamertag on an Xbox One just by editing your user profile.

You can change your gamertag for free, but only once – after that, you’ll need to pay $9.99 for each subsequent name change.

Microsoft reserves the right to change your Xbox One’s gamertag at any time, but they’ll usually only do this if your name breaks the rules.

When you first sign up for a Microsoft account, you’re assigned a gamertag: a one-of-a-kind nickname that other players can identify you by.

But over time, your assigned gamertag might not reflect your true gaming personality anymore. Luckily, changing your Xbox One’s gamertag is free – at least, the first time you change it.

Read on to learn how to change your gamertag on your Xbox One.

How to change your gamertag on your Xbox One

1. From the Xbox One’s Home menu, press the Xbox button on your controller.

2. Navigate to the System tab at the far right of the menu, highlight “Settings,” and press the A button.

3. Select “Personalization” in the left-hand menu, then navigate to the right-hand menu. Select “My Profile” and press A.

4. Select “Customize profile” and press A.

5. Move your cursor up to your gamertag and press A.

6. From here, you can select a new gamertag from a list of suggestions, or type in a new one using the controller.

caption Select your gamertag and press A to pull up the on-screen keyboard. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

7. Once you’ve entered the gamertag you want and have received confirmation that this gamertag is available (that is, not currently in use by another person), select “Confirm” and press A to finalize the change.

caption You can check the availability of your new gamertag by selecting “Check availability” and pressing the A button. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

Your gamertag can be changed once for free. If you want to change it more than once, you’ll be charged a fee in order to change the gamertag – $9.99 (in US dollars) for one change.

Note, though, that if your gamertag contains language that could be viewed as abusive, harmful, or otherwise inappropriate, Microsoft may change your gamertag without any prior notice.

