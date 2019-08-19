How to change your Gmail password on your iPhone using the Gmail app

caption It’s easy to change your Gmail password on an iPhone. source Getty Images

You can change your Gmail password on your iPhone from within the Gmail app.

To change your password, open the Gmail app’s settings menu, tap “Manage your Google account,” and then find your password in the “Personal Info” tab.

Be sure to create a strong password with a mix of upper- and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

If you need to change your Gmail password, either as a routine security precaution or because you think your account might have been compromised, you can do it from a web browser.

But if you regularly use the Gmail app on your iPhone, it may be more convenient to do it from there. Here is how to change the password on your iPhone.

How to change your Gmail password on an iPhone

1. Start the Gmail app.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left of the screen to open the menu.

3. At the bottom of the menu, tap “Settings.”

4. If you have more than one email account configured in the app, tap the one you want to change.

5. Tap “Manage your Google account.”

6. Tap the “Personal info” tab at the top of the screen, under your account name and email.

7. Tap “Password.”

8. Enter your current password and tap “Next.”

9. Enter the new password you want to use and enter it a second time to confirm. Create a strong password that contains a mix of upper- and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols. The longer your password, the more secure it will be.

10. Tap “Change Password.”